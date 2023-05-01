Genshin Impact In Truth's Steps (Part 2) guide: Correct answers to find the truth

In Truth's Step is part of Genshin Impact's latest event, A Paradise of Providence, where players must put on their thinking hats to unravel the truth. Bahar organizes the game mode from Haravatat Darshan. Interact with this NPC to start the latest part II challenge of the game mode. Like the previous challenge, Bahar will tell a story, and players will have to analyze her story. In addition, you can also ask Bahar questions to uncover more critical clues that will help players understand and get close to the truth.

Here are everything players need to know to solve the In Truth's Step Part II challenge in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: In Truth's Step Part II guide and answers

Interact with Bahar to start Part II (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second challenge of In Truth's Step, Bahar will tell a story about Bahera and her Akademiya mentor in Genshin Impact. The narrative mentions an object that was accidentally taken by Bahera when he went out for his research. In response to his mentor's order to return the item, Bahera returned the mail to Haravatat Darshan, only to get a scolding when he returned to Akademiya.

Bahar will ask questions based on the story she just recited. However, players will have time to analyze the story and ask critical questions to unlock new clues to find the truth easier.

Ask the right questions to get more clues (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the following responses to choose to find all the clues required to solve this story in Genshin Impact:

1) The object...

Unlock the "The usage of the object" option by asking, "Was the item related to the mentor?"

2) The usage of the object...

Select the "Did the item have something to do with the mentor's daily work?" question to unveil the "The object's influence on the mentor's work..." and "The letter's current condition..." options

43) The letter's current condition...

Lastly, asking, "Did anyone else touch the letter?" will reveal the "The people who touched the letter..." option.

Once all the clues are discovered, Genshin Impact players can go through Bahar's responses to pinpoint the object mentioned in the story. Here is a list of all the questions Bahar will ask, along with the correct responses to choose to complete Part II of this game mode:

Why was his mentor angry: Because he could not obtain the letter. Who was it who last came in contact with the letter: The Darshan staff member who was in charge of passing on the letter. Where was the letter: The mentor's office. What was within the letter: The keys to the office.

Challenge rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the In Truth's Step Part II challenge will reward players with Primogems, Hero's Wits, and many other resources. They will also receive 100 Gala Excitement required to obtain a free Faruzan in the latest Genshin Impact event.

Poll : 0 votes