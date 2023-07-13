Genshin Impact has released a new World Quest in version 3.8 event region, Daiya's Three-Day Reverie. While the quest is not that long, it is divided into three parts, and Travelers are tasked with reaching the Ancient Castle with a Hydro Eidolon and solving a few simple box puzzles along the way in one of the quests. However, there is one puzzle that some may find tricky since it involves two boxes and two owls with Petrifying Gazes.

Travelers must use these boxes to block the owls' gaze and help Hydro Eidolon reach its goal. Completing this challenge will also spawn an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems. This article will guide Genshin Impact players on how to solve the Inner and Outer boxes puzzle in Daiya's Three-Day Reverie quest.

Genshin Impact Daiya's Three-Day Reverie: Inner and Outer Boxes Petrifying Gaze puzzle guide

This is how the puzzle looks like in the beginning (Image via HoYoverse)

For reference, the above image shows what the puzzle looks like before Genshin Impact players start moving the boxes. There are two Petrifying Gaze owl statues and two boxes. To keep things simple, the Inner Box will be referred to as Box #1 and the Outer Box will be referred to as #2 for the entire article.

Push Box #1 to block #2's path (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the first stage of the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can now start the puzzle by moving Box #1 first. Next, push #2 and wait for it to stop, then push #1 back to its original spot. Doing so will block both owls' petrifying gaze and turn the Hydro Eidolon back to normal, as shown in the image above. However, when the Eidolon starts moving, the owls will also change their positions and petrify the entity once again.

Push Box #2 again (Image via HoYoverse)

The second stage of the puzzle will start once the Hydro Eidolon is petrified again. Complete the challenge by pushing Box #2 out and moving #1 in to block the former's way back, as indicated in the above image. Next, push #2 and move #1 back to its original position to match the image below.

Blocking both owls' gazes (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that both boxes are in the right place, the Hydro Eidolon's petrification will wear off and it will turn back to normal.

Free Exquisite Chest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hydro Eidolon will start moving again after solving the box puzzle and will open up a hidden passage leading up to a Choo-Choo Cart station. In addition, Genshin Impact players will also receive an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems and one Joyeux Voucher as rewards.

