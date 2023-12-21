Genshin Impact version 4.3's flagship event has finally started. There are four mini-games, and one of them is called Into the Frame. In this mini-game, you must film several shots and compile them into a short video according to the instructions provided. Each frame has specific requirements, and you must select the appropriate Kamera position and narration to match the scene.

The first stage of Into the Frame is called The Path of the Sun, and it features Lynette. Completing the challenge will reward you with 30 Primogems and other in-game items.

Here's a complete Genshin Impact Into the Frame day one guide.

Genshin Impact Into the Frame: The Path of the Sun (Day 1) guide

Path of the Sun script (Image via HoYoverse)

The first stage of Into the Frame is titled The Path of the Sun and features Lynette as the actress. You must film a short video as per the following script:

An actress (played by Lynette) is lost amidst the underwater seagrass and cannot find her way. When she looks up, the sunlight illuminates her face through the water's surface, showing her the way forward.

There are four frames, two of which also have narrations to match the script.

Frame I

Pick the correct Kamera position to show the environment (Image via HoYoverse)

The first frame requires you to show the environment in which the actress (Lynette) is lost, so you must select the frame on the top right. In addition, you have to choose the following narration to fit the scene:

"Where should I swim? It seems all the same underwater."

Frame II

Lynette swimming through the seagrass (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second frame, you have to show what Lynette looks like when she swims through the seagrass. You can select the bottom image.

There is no narration in this frame.

Frame III

Get a close-up shot of Lynette's face (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third frame, you need to highlight Lynette's bewildered expression. You can select the image with a close-up shot of her face.

Frame IV

The final frame (Image via HoYoverse)

In the final frame of The Path of the Sun, you must capture the scene of Lynette watching the sunlight shining through the water. This is an easy one. Simply select the image on the top left and choose the following narration:

"I know... Follow the sun's rays."

Once you have selected all the right shots and narrations, click on the Start Shooting option at the bottom right corner of the screen. A small video will play and conclude the first part of the Into the Frame mini-game in Genshin Impact.

Rewards

Into the Frame Day 1 reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the rewards you can get by completing The Path of the Sun filming challenge in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x30

Theater Tickets x100

Film for Fun x160

Hero's Wit x3

Sanctifying Unction x4

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

This concludes the Genshin Impact Into the Frame day one event guide.