5 best team comps for Lynette in Genshin Impact

Lynette is a solid Anemo character for many Genshin Impact team comps, especially if you want some Ousia-based damage. The latter attribute is helpful whilst traveling through Fontaine or fighting certain enemies in the Spiral Abyss. Alternatively, you can treat this character as a budget option since she's available for free.

This article will cover five great team comps that Genshin Impact players may wish to consider using alongside Lynette. Any lineup that wants a good Anemo support will suffice, yet the following five teams are some of this character's best options.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Here are five Lynette team comps recommended to use in Genshin Impact

1) Lynette + Bennett + Xiangling + Faruzan

If you want an easy team comp to get as a F2P player, then this suggestion should be up your alley. Bennett is arguably the best 4-star character in Genshin Impact with fantastic ATK buffs, healing, and Pyro application. Xiangling is a more damage-focused Pyro 4-star. She's also obtainable for free just by passing Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss, and being Adventure Rank 20 or higher.

Both those Pyro units could also be obtained from some rotations of Paimon's Bargains. Lynette is also free just by being Adventure Rank 25 or higher. Faruzan is the only "hard" unit to get, and she's a 4-star character. It is worth noting that Faruzan is a great Anemo support character, making her perfect for this team comp.

2) Lynette + Nahida + Fischl + Kuki Shinobu

An easy-to-build Nahida team you may wish to consider (Image via HoYoverse)

Aggravate teams are strong in Genshin Impact. Nahida has consistently been the best character overall for the Spiral Abyss, so having a team revolve around her is generally a good idea. Fischl and Kuki Shinobu both apply excellent Electro application, with the latter also having some nice heals.

Lynette is a free 4-star Anemo character, so she's good for this team comp in case you lack Kazuha or another Anemo flex option. Other Electro characters, such as Yae Miko or Beidou, could also be slotted in to replace Fischl or Kuki Shinobu.

3) Lynette + Nahida + Yae Miko + Yelan

A less F2P-friendly Nahida team than the previous suggestion (Image via HoYoverse)

Another Nahida team involving Lyney's magical assistant to consider is a Hyperbloom one. If you don't wish to use Nahida, then other Dendro characters like Baizhu or Yaoyao would suffice. In this case, Yae Miko is remarkably easy to use as her off-field Electro application is virtually unmatched in Genshin Impact.

Fischl is a good substitute for Yae Miko if you don't have the latter unit. Yelan is an outstanding 5-star Hydro Bow user who effortlessly applies Hydro, thanks to her long-lasting Elemental Burst. If you don't have Yelan, then Xingqiu would be fine to use.

4) Lynette + Ayaka + Shenhe + Kokomi

Frozen team comps like this one are also good (Image via HoYoverse)

This team comp is another example where Lynette works wonderfully as a budget Kazuha. Ayaka, Shenhe, and Kokomi have all dominated the Spiral Abyss for the past few Genshin Impact updates. They're all 5-stars, so it can be difficult to get them all for some Travelers, let alone add Kazuha as the fourth 5-star they would have to obtain.

Ayaka's Cryo DMG can be insane, especially as Shenhe is a fantastic Cryo support who shreds through Cryo RES. Kokomi is a great Hydro character with the best healing in Genshin Impact and can help this team apply Frozen quite easily.

5) Lynette + Hu Tao + Zhongli + Xingqiu

A Hu Tao team comp is also recommended here (Image via HoYoverse)

Most Genshin Impact players should be familiar with how amazing Hu Tao is as a DPS unit. She's safe to use alongside Zhongli since the latter character's shields are absolutely massive, which basically removes Hu Tao's fairly high-risk playstyle. Xingqiu has excellent Hydro application, although Yelan can be preferred if you prefer less utility and more damage.

Any Anemo support can round off the team, with this example focusing on everybody's favorite Fontaine catgirl. She's a genuinely good Anemo character, so using the above lineups shouldn't feel too much of a downgrade compared to some teams focusing on Kazuha.

