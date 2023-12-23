Genshin Impact Into the Frame: Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun (Day 2) event guide

The Roses and Muskets flagship event in Genshin Impact 4.3 is still in its early stages. HoYoverse has been releasing a new addition to the event with each daily reset, and there are four separate game modes to discover. One of these modes requires players to capture a short film with the provided images (alongside narration) and grab the maximum points for rewards.

This article aims to guide you through the Into The Frame objectives for Day 2, titled Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun. You will find the spot north from the Fountain of Lucine waypoint on the path that leads to Marcotte Station and Court of Fontaine. The main actors of this stage are Navia and Paimon.

Completing the stage with specific ratings will reward you with different rewards. The first tier completion grants 30 Primogems, 50 Theater Tickets, and 80 Film for Fun. The second tier grants 30 Theater Tickets, 50 Film for Fun, and four Sanctifying Unction. Lastly, the highest tier completion grants an additional 20 Theater Tickets, 30 Film for Fun, and six Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Genshin Impact Into the Frame: Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun (Day 2) guide

Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun (Image via HoYoverse)

The "Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun" scene in Genshin Impact features Navia and Paimon as the main actors. The script of the short film is as follows:

Under the sweltering sun, the protagonist (played by Navia) is waiting to meet with her friend (played by Paimon). The latter cannot endure the merciless sun and appears listless and downcast before the protagonist's eyes. The protagonist takes out the umbrella and sunglasses she prepared, indicating to her friend to take shelter from the sun together.

There are five scenes in total, two of which require the correct narrations for maximum points.

Frame I:

In the first frame, you should show the viewers "oppressively sunny weather." There are three images. You can choose the one that fits the description.

Frame 1 in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The image of the sky on the right is the correct pick, as shown above.

Frame 2:

The second frame should showcase the protagonist, Navia, waiting under the sun, followed by her facial expression. Similar to the first frame, there are three images to choose from.

Frame 2 in Genshin Impact Into the Frame (Image via HoYoverse)

The correct pick should be on the right, as shown in the image above.

Frame 3:

The third frame should be simple enough to follow along. It requires footage of the two actors meeting. Of the three provided images, only one features both Navia and Paimon.

Frame 3 in Genshin Impact Into the Frame (Image via HoYoverse)

Hence, the image on the left is the correct pick, as shown above.

Frame 4:

The second-last frame is focused on the second main actor Paimon, and her facial expression. Record Paimon's expression under the scorching sun. Pick the image on the top left shown below

Frame 4 in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The narration should be:

It's way too sunny here

Frame 5:

For the last frame, film Navia as she holds an umbrella and sunglasses. The correct image will be the one on the bottom.

Frame 5 in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The correct narration for this scene is as follows:

Don't worry, I've come prepared! Come stand under my Parasol

After doing everything mentioned above, you should receive the "Divine Handiwork" remark alongside all three tiers of rewards.