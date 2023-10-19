Genshin Impact: Is C1 Wriothesley worth it?

Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase II banners have recently welcomed Wriothesley to the Cryo roster. The Duke of Fortress of Meropide is the latest 5-star Cryo DPS who relies on his normal attacks as the primary source of damage. In the past few days, many Wriothesley fans have already spent Primogems to get him from the debut rate-up banner.

Those with extra Primogems to spare might consider getting extra copies to unlock more of his constellations. Although the entire kit is completely functional at C0, there is no doubt unlocking Wriothesley's C1 provides great value and quality of life changes for the players. This article will provide all the necessary information to help Genshin Impact players determine whether Wriothesley C1 is worth your Primogems.

C0 vs C1 Wriothesley in Genshin Impact 4.1 update

Official artwork of Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

Before we can discuss the changes between the two constellations, it is important that players have a complete understanding of Wriothesley's kit in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update. Here is a quick overview of it:

5-star Cryo DPS.

Main source of damage comes from his normal attacks (NA) and charged attacks (CA).

Elemental Skill: Consumes HP to boost NA damage and increases interruption resistance.

Elemental Burst: Linear AoE Cryo damge along with Arkhe Ousia. Has high Nuke potential.

His ascension passives are as important to his kit as his abilities in Genshin Impact. The most important would be the first ascension (A1) passive, There Shall Be a Plea for Justice, which allows Wriothesley to use a special charged-attack when his HP is under 60%. This charged attack does not cost stamina, restores 30% of his max HP, and does 50% more damage. However, this can only be triggered every 5 seconds.

In-game Constellation preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley's C1 constellation makes some significant changes to this ascension passive and to his Elemental Skill. With C1 unlocked, he can perform one special charged-attack for every five normal attacks while the elemental skill is active. This also boosts the charged-attack's damage output by 200%, restores HP, and can be triggered every 2.5 seconds.

Performing the special charged-attack also extends the duration of Elemental Skill by 4 seconds, providing more uptime and damage.

Genshin Impact players who love everything about the character, have extra Primogems to spare, and want more comfort playing him, should definitely opt for the constellation upgrade. However, those more interested in his ability to clear the Spiral Abyss are better off leaving him at C0.

Conclusion

Whether at C0 or C1, Wriothesley has proven himself a great Cryo DPS who excels in reverse melt and burnmelt teams. Most Genshin Impact players always use a healer in the team, especially when it comes to Fontaine-based teams, where characters conistently consume their health. It ultimately boils down to player's gameplay preferences and their in-game resources whether they want to opt for his constellations.