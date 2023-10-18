Wriothesley has finally made his debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact as a 5-star Cryo main DPS that uses a Catalyst as his weapon. He is an amazing damage dealer, and you can use him in a couple of ways. His kit allows him to fit into many team comps in the game, and as an on-field DPS unit, it is natural for players to want their Wriothesley to deal high damage.

There are a few things that travelers can do to get the most out of the newest 5-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact. This article will list some of the best ways to maximize Wriothesley's damage in the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact: 3 ways to maximize Wriothesley's damage output

1) Invest in the most valuable upgrades to the base kit

Wriothesley's first Constellation (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley's first Constellation is a really nice upgrade to his kit. It essentially changes the effects from his first ascension passive to significantly buff his Charged Attack with a massive 200% damage bonus.

His first Constellation also reduces the effect cooldown to only 2.5s. Additionally, it increases his Elemental Skill duration by 4s, letting him maintain the enhanced state for almost the entire time.

Unlocking Wriothesley's first Constellation in Genshin impact makes his playstyle a lot smoother. Doing so will allow you to change his combo and simply spam N5C for more field time as well as perform consistent self-healing from the enhanced Charged Attack.

Cashflow Supervision (Image via HoYoverse)

Like most other characters in Genshin Impact, Wriothesley's best weapon is his signature Catalyst — Cashflow Supervision. It works perfectly with his kit, and even low spenders are recommended to pull for this item. Its passive can significantly buff his ATK and boost his Normal and Charged Attack DMG even at R1, allowing him to deal a lot more damage compared to other weapons.

Furthermore, using Wriothesley's signature Catalyst with a 4-pc Marechaussee Hunter artifact set will give him a ton of CRIT Rate bonus. This will allow you to focus on other stats in the artifact to ensure more damage output in Genshin Impact.

2) Use niche supports like Shenhe and Kazuha

Shenhe and Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Having the best support units in the party is always necessary to deal high damage. For Wriothesley, Shehne and Kazuha are two of the most reliable supporting characters who can grant him a massive damage bonus in any team comp.

Depending on the party, using both aforementioned entities won't always be possible. However, bringing at least one of them is always recommended.

Kazuha can not only increase Wriothesley's damage but also group up the enemies while decreasing their Elemental Resistance for even more damage. Similarly, Shenhe can also reduce the enemy's Cryo Resistance while providing a Cryo DMG bonus and boosting Normal and Charged Attack DMG.

3) Always have more than 50% HP while using his Elemental Skill

Wriothesley's Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley's Elemental Skill is a major part of his kit as it applies a Chilling Penalty status on him, draining his HP in exchange for greatly enhancing his Normal and Charged Attack DMG. However, this effect can only be triggered when his HP is above 50%. This means whenever his HP goes below that, his Skill will stop enhancing his damage.

Luckily, Wriothesley recovers 30% HP from his Charged Attack, so it is important to use his Charged Attack at the end of every combo. His C1 makes his playstyle smoother and can provide consistent healing, so it is easier to maintain the Chilling Penalty status. However, at C0, bringing a good healer like Kokomi may become necessary.