Genshin Impact Kaveh hack: How to stay safe from co-op hackers deleting objects permanently

There is a major Genshin Impact exploit, often referred to as the Kaveh hack. Basically, all players should consider avoiding co-op mode, especially with strangers. For those out of the loop, some hackers are abusing a new bug involving Kaveh and a third-party script that can delete your in-game objects. The worst problem is that there is no way to fix this issue.

Relogging in and out doesn't work. Neither does reinstalling Genshin Impact. If you wish to prevent suffering from the latest Kaveh hack, your best bet is to avoid co-op mode at all costs. Stick to being a solo player and ensure nobody joins your world unless you are absolutely assured of their conduct.

Dos and Don'ts to be safe from the latest Genshin Impact co-op Kaveh hack

Expand Tweet

Here are the dos and don'ts to prevent yourself from being affected by the latest Kaveh hack deleting in-game objects:

Change the World Permissions setting for Co-Op Mode and your Teapot to either "Reject Join Requests" or "Join After Approval."

Don't allow the World Permissions setting for both Co-Op Mode and your Teapot to be "Allow Direct Join."

Do consider taking a break from Genshin Impact until a further announcement is made.

Don't allow strangers to join your world if you desire to keep playing.

Do stick to solo play.

The most important tips will be described in the next section of this article.

You don't want other people joining you (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how you can alter the co-op mode settings:

Pause the game. Select the Co-Op Mode option. On the bottom is a button called World Permissions. Make sure you select anything except the "Allow Direct Join" option.

It's better to select "Reject Join Requests" since there is always a chance you could misclick and accidentally accept an invitation request. However, you can choose to play with reliable friends.

Don't forget to change the teapot setting (Image via HoYoverse)

Similarly, Genshin Impact players should remember to change their Teapot settings by doing the following:

Open up the in-game map. Go to the Serenitea Pot menu on the bottom right. Click on the "No guests currently" option on the top right. Change the Serenitea Pot Permissions to anything but "Allow Direct Join."

Once again, Reject Join Requests is the safer option.

Explanation of the Kaveh hack

The above video shows several clips of the Kaveh hack in action. No official news on how this exploit was released. There is speculation of a hack modifying some in-game data in a way that Kaveh's abilities can destroy them. No other Genshin Impact character has been noted to abuse this exploit at present.

The above Reddit comment is a good example of some speculation tied to how this particular character may be able to destroy the in-game objects. Remember, this exploit can remove anything you could normally interact with, like a Statue of the Seven.

If you normally play solo, you have nothing to worry about. It's just that fans of co-op mode should remember to restrict who can join their worlds. Otherwise, they would be allowing a possible griefer into their world.

Poll : Do you usually let random people join your world for fun? Yes No 0 votes