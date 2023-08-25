Genshin Impact exploit allegedly allows hackers to remove important objects 'permanently' from co-op world

There is a new exploit in Genshin Impact that allegedly allows some hackers to permanently delete important objects from your co-op world. Think of things like Elemental Totems or anything else used in a puzzle. Further, logging in and out does not fix the issue.

Much of the details surrounding this game-breaking bug are unknown to the general public, apart from the fact other players can delete some in-game items. Some have reported various in-game objects no longer loading in their world after playing with somebody performing this cheat in co-op. Videos of this dangerous Genshin Impact exploit can be seen below for proof.

Video proof of the new Genshin Impact exploit that removes objects from your world

There are a few clips worth sharing in this article of this bug in action. The one shown above is the clearer of the two videos, and features a user playing as Kaveh removing a Geo Elemental Totem from existence after casting an Elemental Skill.

Readers should get used to seeing Kaveh doing this Genshin Impact exploit since the same character is seen in the following two clips.

The Kaveh seen in the second clip has a different username, yet still destroys an important object that will never return, even if the player logs out. It is worth noting that this massive Genshin Impact exploit is primarily seen in the Asian servers right now based on the available footage.

However, this issue can affect other servers as well.

The above Bilibili embed shows the Childe weekly boss getting one-shot by the Genshin Impact player seen in the first exploit video within this article. Kaveh is used once again. One important thing of note is that this clip came from August 19, 2023, meaning this dangerous bug has been in the game for nearly a week at least when this article is written.

How to avoid this Genshin Impact exploit

An example of a popular Discord community bringing up this issue (Image via Zajeff77's Discord)

Hackers can allegedly delete anything from your world now. Hence, the best way to avoid this game-breaking exploit is to prevent people you don't know from joining your co-op world. Even then, you should only allow people you 100% trust. If you see a random name you don't recognize, it's best to ignore them lest you potentially lose a part of your game world permanently.

Solo players who never play Genshin Impact with others have nothing to worry about. There isn't a known way to brute-force one's self into another world, meaning you don't have to worry about your Totems, Statues of the Seven, etc., getting deleted.

Since logging in and out doesn't work, there isn't much a player can do to get their removed content back. That means it is possible for you to be unable to advance through the game's storyline if another player deletes a key puzzle piece.

Unfortunately, reinstalling the game or using other devices does not fix the problem. Leaker hxg_diluc even stated how using the cloud version of this game won't help players get their deleted content back. miHoYo has yet to comment on this game-breaking issue.

How this exploit is being performed is yet to be revealed to the mass public. There are theories that Kaveh's Elemental Skill could pop the objects if they were hacked in like a Dendro Core, but it's too early to know for sure. There is no timetable for when the deleted content could be restored or when the exploit will be impossible to execute anymore.

