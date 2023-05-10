Kaveh is a 4-star Dendro Claymore unit from Sumeru that was recently released in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. He has been out for a few days and has proven to be a decent on-field main DPS unit with strong passive skills, making him a good fit for Bloom teams. Although Kaveh can also be used in Spread teams, he won't be able to perform at his full potential.

That said, this Genshin Impact guide will showcase some of the best artifacts and weapons for Kaveh. Luckily, he is an extremely F2P character, so players don't have to worry about investing much of their precious resources while building him.

Genshin Impact guide: Best builds for Kaveh

Best artifact options

1) Flower of Paradise Lost

Flower of Paradise Lost set (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want to focus on dealing more Bloom damage, the Flower of Paradise Lost artifacts set with Elemental Mastery main stats will ideally be the optimal option for Kaveh. Try to build around 180% Energy Recharge so that he can cast his Elemental Burst on time since it is his main source of Dendro application. Also, remember to put Deepwood Memories set on another character in the team to increase Kaveh's damage.

2) Deepwood Memories

Deepwood Memories set (Image via HoYoverse)

If no one in the party is using the Deepwood Memories set, then it will be the best option for Kaveh in Genshin Impact since it will shred the enemies' Dendro resistance and also provide a 15% Dendro DMG bonus. For the artifacts' main stats, both full EM and EM/Dendro DMG/CRIT builds are viable while building some ER in the sub-stats.

3) Gilded Dreams

Gilded Dreams set (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want to increase Kaveh's non-Bloom damage, giving him the Gilded Dreams set would be a nice option. This build can also work in other team comps such as Hyperbloom, Spread, and Burgeon, but remember to put the Deepwood Memories set on a teammate. Once again, for the stats, one can go either full EM or the EM/Dendro DMG/CRIT build.

Best weapons for Kaveh in Genshin Impact

1) Beacon of the Reed Sea

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

Beacon of the Reed Sea is a 5-star Claymore and is arguably the best option for Kaveh in Genshin Impact. The weapon provides a 33.1% CRIT Rate at level 90 and increases the wielder's ATK by 20% from its passive at R1. Additionally, if the user takes damage, they will receive another 20% ATK buff, which is really useful for Kaveh in Bloom teams, thanks to his passive skill.

2) Mailed Flower

Mailed Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Mailed Flower is a free 4-star Claymore and is a great F2P option for Kaveh. The weapon can provide up to 206 Elemental Mastery from its passive effects and main stats at level 90 R5. Additionally, it can also increase the user's ATK by 24%, which is a nice boost. Unfortunately, it is an event-exclusive weapon, so Genshin Impact players who missed the event cannot obtain it now.

3) Makhaira Aquamarine

Makhaira Aquamarine (Image via HoYoverse)

Makhaira Aquamarine is a 4-star Claymore, somewhat similar to the previous entry. This weapon provides 165 Elemental Mastery from its main stats and can also increase the user's ATK by 24% of their total Elemental Mastery at R1. Additionally, the party members of the user also receive 30% of the same buffs.

4) Forest Regalia

Forest Regalia (Image via HoYoverse)

Forest Regalia is a craftable 4-star Claymore, making it one of the most accessible weapons in Genshin Impact. Kaveh has a high burst cost, so this is a good option for him if you are struggling to get his energy back.

