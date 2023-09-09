Genshin Impact Kaveh Hangout guide: All 5 ending paths and achievements

Kaveh's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact is known as The Pendulum of Weal and Woe. It has five endings, with three achievements scattered across them. To start it, you must be Adventure Rank 40 or higher and have already beaten Akasha Pulses, the Kalpha Flames Rises, plus Alhaitham's first Story Quest. Once this is done, you can use two Story Keys to unlock The Pendulum of Weal and Woe.

Unlocking all five endings will reward you with 60 Primogems, 500 Adventure EXP, 5x The Endeavor, 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragments, 10x Hero's Wits, and 6x Guide to Ingenuities. A more in-depth guide for Kaveh's Hangout Event is provided below.

Genshin Impact guide: All Kaveh Hangout Event endings and achievements

Blueprint for the Future

Blueprint for the Future (Image via HoYoverse)

The Sixth Proposal is the first quest in Kaveh's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact. Your actions will influence which path you'll walk. If you wish to get Blueprint for the Future's ending, here is what you do:

Proceed through the dialogue options until you're asked to make a suggestion. Select I'll help you convince the client to come to your side. Pick any dialogue option afterward. Proceed as normal until you reach A Refuge in the Sands quest. Select the Can we try a slightly different style? option. Do A Whole New Style quest.

The process of reaching the next Kaveh Hangout ending is virtually identical to this one, except for the second-to-last step.

A Done Deal

A Done Deal (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how you obtain A Done Deal in Genshin Impact:

Proceed through the dialogue options until you're asked to make a suggestion. Select I'll help you convince the client to come to your side. Pick any dialogue option afterward. Proceed as normal until you reach A Refuge in the Sands quest. Select the Would any other merchants be willing to sponsor the project? option. Do the Wealthy Merchant and The Price of a Wish quests.

Leisurely Gathering

Leisurely Gathering (Image via HoYoverse)

This is how you'll get Leisurely Gathering in Kaveh's Hangout Event:

Proceed through the dialogue options until you're asked to make a suggestion. Select Let's do something else and clear your mind. Pick Why did you decide to become an architect? Proceed through Past Mementos until you can select We can try asking some of her old acquaintances... Finish the Wondrous Times quest.

Note that the next ending has two achievements.

Beneath the Stars

Beneath the Stars (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how you can get Beneath the Stars in Genshin Impact:

Proceed through the dialogue options until you're asked to make a suggestion. Select Let's do something else and clear your mind. Pick Why did you decide to become an architect? Proceed through Past Mementos until you can select Then maybe we should just put it aside for now. Finish The First Ideal quest.

After you talk to Alhaitham, make sure to read all three books (they're the three glowing spots you can interact with) in the Akademiya to get the School Days achievement. Completing The First Ideal will automatically give you the An Architect's Romanticism achievement.

First Class ending

First Class (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how you can get the final ending in this Hangout Event in Genshin Impact:

Proceed through the dialogue options until you're asked to make a suggestion. Select Let's do something else and clear your mind. Pick How about looking into another career? Complete the Treasure and True Interest quest.

Obtaining all endings in this hangout awards Genshin Impact players with the Art and Life achievement.