Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu leaks reveal her height

There have been a lot of leaks regarding future content in Genshin Impact. With the current version 2.4, players are already trying to figure out what's next in the Traveler's path. To quench this thirst for curiosity, data miners have stepped up to reveal a few things coming in 2022. One of the highlights is another character known as Kuki Shinobu.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny's Mistsplttr) @SaveYourPrimos Kuki Shinobu (久岐忍) is the deputy of the Arataki Gang. Shinobu appears to be a more rational and responsible counterbalance to Itto's brazen personality.



She is said to wear a mask.



Unconfirmed leaks suggest she is a 4✰ who uses the teen female model (Sucrose, Yanfei). Kuki Shinobu (久岐忍) is the deputy of the Arataki Gang. Shinobu appears to be a more rational and responsible counterbalance to Itto's brazen personality.She is said to wear a mask.Unconfirmed leaks suggest she is a 4✰ who uses the teen female model (Sucrose, Yanfei). https://t.co/fZdgZbkICE

Hailing from Inazuma, Kuki Shinobu has been on the rumored list for quite some time now. She has been mentioned very briefly in-game via character stories and is known to be Itto's sidekick.

However, recently the Genshin Impact community got a bit more on her physical appearance, revealing her estimated height compared to other Genshin Impact characters.

Kuki Shinobu might have the same height as Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact

While the 2.4 updates might have focused a bit more on Liyue characters, it is evident that MiHoYo is not yet done with Inazuma. After the Lantern Rite festival, it seems Genshin Impact will be giving the community a lot of closure on unfinished stories from the initial Archon quest.

From leaks of Yae Miko and character reruns, fans cannot wait for the next update to come. Amidst all the hype comes additional information on one of the upcoming characters known as Kuki Shinobu. She is supposed to be the deputy of Arataki Gang while appearing more calm and rational than her leader.

Some even claim that Kiku keeps Itto's antics in check, alongside compensating for any damages. She is also known for bailing Itto every time he gets caught. With Sayu's voice line describing Kiku as a "little sidekick," some claimed to have a child model like Diona, Klee, Sayu, and Qiqi.

But with the recent leaks, it has been confirmed that Kiku Shinobu will be the same height as Kamisato Ayaka. This means her age might be somewhere around mid-teens or higher, as opposed to a child.

There are additional dialogs related to her from NPCs in Inazuma stating:

"Anyway, the duel didn't happen in the end. Arataki was dragged away by some masked lady.... I just hope that Madam Sara won't be affected by this..."

Also Read Article Continues below

Kiku Shinobu is strongly rumored to be a 4-star character, while details on her element and weapon are still unknown.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar