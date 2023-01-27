Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2023 rewards: How to get Crown of Insight, Primogems, and free character

Genshin Impact 3.4's Lantern Rite event has several free rewards that players should get, like a Crown of Insight, Primogems, and a four-star character from Liyue. Veteran gamers will already know what to do, but beginners may wish they had some assistance in claiming all these wonderful freebies.
There are additional rewards to obtain in this event, such as new furnishings, Hero's Wits, and Mystic Enhancement Ores. However, this guide will primarily focus on the Crown of Insight, Primogems, and a free four-star Liyue character.
Note: You can use the Quick Start feature in case you lack the requirements for this event. Doing this won't lose you anything.
How to get a Crown of Insight, Primogems, and a free character from Genshin Impact 3.4's Lantern Rite event
Here is a concise summary of how to get the three main rewards in the Lantern Rite 2023 event:
- Crown of Insight: Obtain 1,000 Festive Fever.
- Primogems: Available through a variety of minor events found in The Exquisite Night Chimes.
- Free four-star character: Obtain 800 Festive Fever.
1,200 Festive Fever can be obtained in Genshin Impact 3.4, meaning that Travelers have some wiggle room to get the Crown of Insight as well as other freebies.
How to get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 3.4
The following minor events give you this much Festive Fever in Lantern Rite 2023:
- Radiant Sparks: 300
- Paper Theater: 300
- Vigilance at Sea: 300
- Behind the Scenes: 300
Getting at least 1,000 from these activities will allow you to claim the Crown of Insight and a free four-star character from Liyue. You can pick one of the following four-star entities for free once you reach 800 Festive Fever by clicking on Details next to Fortuitous Invitation:
- Beidou
- Chongyun
- Ningguang
- Xiangling
- Xinyan
- Xingqiu
- Yanfei
- Yun Jin
- Yaoyao
You can only claim the free character once. Pick whoever of the bunch you want. The Crown of Insight and free Liyuean are available through the Festive Fever section of The Exquisite Night Chimes event page.
Free Primogems
Genshin Impact players can get 910 Primogems for free in the Lantern Rite 2023 event. Here is the breakdown:
- Obtain 1,000 Festive Fever: 150
- Radiant Sparks: 80
- Paper Theater: 240
- Vigilance at Sea: 200
- Behind the Scenes: 240
However, there are quests apart from this event that can give you more of this precious currency. Completing the main storyline for Festive Anecdotes will provide you with an additional 60 Primogems, bringing the grand total to 970.
Closing remarks
Genshin Impact players have until February 6, 2023, to partake in the Lantern Rite 2023 event. That means anybody planning to get the free Crown of Insight, Primogems, and a four-star character needs to engage in the activities in The Exquisite Night Chimes before it's too late.
Farming everything in a day is possible, so best of luck to those who haven't started yet. The next Lantern Rite won't be available until next year since it's an annual event.