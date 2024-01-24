Genshin Impact Lantern Rite free Xingqiu skin guide

HoYoverse will release the highly anticipated Genshin Impact 4.4 update on January 31, 2024. The upcoming patch has a ton of stuff to offer, which includes the free rewards from the Lantern Rite Festival. More importantly, the officials have also announced that three new character outfits will be released in version 4.4. One of them belongs to Xingqiu, and it will given away to all the players for free.

The new outfit is called Bamboo Rain prepared by the Feiyun Commerce Guild. A formal wear with bamboo prints, it is inspired by Fontainian fashion. Here's everything Genshin Impact players might want to know about Xingqiu's new outfit.

How to get free Xingqiu skin in the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event

A lot of fans are excited about the new Genshin Impact 4.4 update as it will celebrate the fourth Lantern Rite Festival and give a chance to reunite with a lot of characters from not only Liyue but Fontaine as well. Speaking of the Hydro Nation, Xingqiu is also getting a new Fontaine-themed character outfit called Bamboo Rain, prepared by the Feiyun Commerce Guild.

Travelers will be able to obtain the skin for free by participating in the Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze event, Lantern Rite Festival. The event has three mini-games and players can earn points by completing all the stages. After obtaining a certain amount of points, the Bamboo Rain outfit will be unlocked.

It should be noted that Xingqiu's skin will be available for free only during the event. Once the Genshin Impact 4.4 update has ended, the outfit will be purchasable in the Character Outfit Shop for 1680 Genesis Crystals. Considering its price and availability, it is safe to assume that it is a 4-star item, similar to other skins; this is except Diluc's, which remains the only 5-star skin.

Xingqiu's new skin - Bamboo Rain (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu's new skin is a formal dress with refined bamboo prints and the most flattering cut. The outfit also has inner pockets, which is also his favorite aspect of the costume since he can stuff his thin novels. That said, there is no difference in his idle animations or any special Elemental Skill/Burst animations.

Since Xingqiu is getting a new skin in Genshin Impact 4.4, there is a good chance that he might be one of the main characters in the upcoming Lantern Rite event's story.

The new update will go live on January 31, 2024, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) across all servers at the same time.