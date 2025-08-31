Genshin Impact leak hints at Varka release version

Recent beta leaks circulating in the Genshin Impact community suggest that Varka’s long-anticipated debut as a playable character may be just around the corner. According to trusted sources like HXG Diluc, version 6.4 could feature the debut of Varka, the Knight of Boreas.Genshin Impact players have waited years to meet the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius, whose reputation has been teased in various dialogues and through hints for us in Nod-Krai, as mentioned in the version Luna I Special Program. While nothing is official yet, this has made players speculate on both his role and the larger expected updates that may arrive alongside him.Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.Varka's possible release in Genshin ImpactRecent leaks via HXG Diluc indicate that Varka could finally appear in Genshin Impact during version 6.4. They have accurately revealed details in the past, including banner and gameplay news.They also reported earlier that version 6.4 may feature the addition of a new standard character. The community is now piecing two and two together, with speculation growing that Varka himself may be the rumored addition to the standard banner. That would put Jean and Varka, as the acting and real Grandmaster of Mondstadt, on the same level.Based on official teasers in the Song of the Welkin Moon series, Varka is expected to wield an Anemo claymore. There's also speculation among the community that version 6.4 may also mark the long-teased expansion of Mondstadt, Dornman’s Port. This part of the nation has been hinted at multiple times in-game via dialogues, quests, and NPC interactions over the years.While the excitement is understandable, it’s important to remember that these are still leaks. With Nod-Krai Luna I just around the corner, fans may have to wait a little longer before learning whether version 6.4 truly marks Varka’s long-awaited debut.