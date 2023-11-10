Genshin Impact leak shows Navia's signature weapon, an "Axe"

The Genshin Impact community eagerly awaits Navia's debut, confirmed to drop in version 4.3 banners. The leader of Spina di Rosula has left a great impression on the playerbase through the recent Archon Quests. According to her official drip marketing post, she will be a 5-star Claymore user with Geo vision. A character of such unique stature needs a unique signature weapon.

Recent beta leaks from reliable sources have claimed that Navia's signature is an axe-shaped Claymore. This new 5-star weapon has Crit-Rate as secondary stats with a passive ability that is tailor-made to complement her other abilities. Here is everything you need to know from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks: Navia's signature "axe" Claymore stats and more

The recent release of Genshin Impact 4.2 also brought forth drip marketing posts showcasing characters that will debut in the future patch. The latest posts featured the President, Leader, Boss, Commander-in-Chief of the Spina di Rosula, Navia. The official posts have confirmed that she will debut in version 4.3 update as a playable character.

Every limited 5-star character has a signature weapon that has the highest synergy with their abilities and Navia is no exception. Recent leakers have already shared Navia gameplay footage showcasing her abilities and signature weapon. In the leaks, we can see her holding a unique claymore.

Considered Judgement is a 5-star Claymore and is one of a kind when it comes to the visual aspect. Its axe-like appearance is one of its kind even in Genshin Impact which is famous for releasing many uniquely designed weapons. Here is a quick overview of its leaked stats at max enhancement:

Base ATK: 674

674 Secondary Stat: 22.1% Crit-Rate

This signature Claymore has the highest base ATK in its category along with CRIT sub-stats which is great for DPS characters such as Navia, Freminet, and many more.

Its passive ability, Many Oaths of Dawn and Dusk, gives the wielder seals when they obtain shards made from crystallized reactions. These seals increase elemental skill damage by 18%.

The wielder can gain two seals with each lasting for 15 seconds. These seals will vanish 0.2 seconds after the elemental skill has dealt damage in Genshin Impact.

Ascension materials for Considered Judgement leaked

Genshin Impact leaks already shared all the enhancement materials needed for Navia's signature Claymore. Interested individuals can take a look at this list to pre-farm the following items needed to reach level 90:

Fragment of an Ancient Chord x 5

Chapter of an Ancient Chord x 14

Movement of an Ancient Chord x 14

Echo of an Ancient Chord x 6

Rift Core x 23

Foreign Synapse x 27

Alien Life Core x 41

Meshing Gear x 15

Mechanical Spur Gear x 23

Artificed Dynamic Gear x 27

You can farm Fontaine's weapon domain "Echoes of the Deep Tides" on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The rest of the materials needed can be farmed using Adventure Books.