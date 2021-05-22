Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Tohma so far and his connection to Ayaka

There isn't much info on Tohma in terms of Genshin Impact leaks, but there are still some interesting topics to discuss.

While official data about Tohma's skillset is lacking at the moment, there are credible Genshin Impact leaks that discuss other aspects of his character. He has the Pyro vision, making him a good juxtaposition to Ayaka's Cryo vision in Genshin Impact. Fans speculate that he will use a polearm, but that's strictly speculation.

Tohma will likely be a relevant character within the Inazuma storyline given his appearance and connection to Ayaka. Assuming that Inazuma will come out around the 1.6 or 1.7 update, it's likely that Tohma fans will have to wait a few months before they get more substantial information regarding his Constellations, weapon, Elemental Skill, etc.

Genshin Impact leaks: Tohma info including connection to Ayama

Tohma is one of many Genshin Impact characters who have been leaked. There are two categories of these leaks that matter to Genshin Impact fans. Those with their moveset leaked and those without it.

Unfortunately, Tohma is of the latter category. However, there is still info to discuss regarding Tohma's connection to Ayaka. In this matter, a lot of what Genshin Impact fans know about Tohma is thanks to Ayaka's info being leaked a long time ago.

Speaking of Ayaka, there is a lot of info about her, but it's not the misinformation other people have been spreading about their relationship. For example, there is no voiceline about them being fiancés.

Unlike leaked characters like Yoimiya, Tohma at least has a model to work with, as well as some lore.

Connection to Ayaka

i read somewhere that tohma is supposed to be ayaka's fiance??? idk if it's true LOL but here they are anyway :)#tohma #ayaka #genshinimpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/rWacEpCjUk — Rui | KAZUHA 🍁 (@humanitypng) May 8, 2021

There is a common misconception going around on Twitter that Ayaka is romantically involved with Tohma, particularly as his fiancé. Shipping them together is fine, but there isn't any direct, credible leak that supports this.

However, Ayaka's leaked info doesn't include any mention of them being a couple. Her voicelines mention Tohma, but none of them are about this particular relationship. She has two voice lines worth mentioning:

Ayaka is connected to him, just not the way Genshin Impact fans think (Image via Sportskeeda)

"Tohma! My umbrella at once! Oh... My apologies..."

It's a simple quote about her wanting an umbrella when she's out in the rain. As she is the princess of the Kamisato house, it wouldn't be unheard of if she had servants like Tohma fetching her an umbrella. Tohma could be a fiancé who gives her an umbrella in this instance, but he would still seem subservient either way.

"Once Tohma shoved a whole Matcha Cake in his mouth, only to discover it was too bitter and spat it out again."

This is the quote when she is asked about Tohma. It's a funny visual and fits in well with the rest of Genshin Impact.

Other info about Tohma in Genshin Impact

Since many of you asked for Tohama here he is! pic.twitter.com/dNwU6ucIv9 — 🍁 Rei 🔞 (@Reisu__) January 6, 2021

Ayaka is a five-star unit, so it would be nice if he was a four-star unit on the same banner as her given their connection. Any Genshin Impact leaks about either character's banner or when they will be released will likely occur once Inazuma draws nearer.