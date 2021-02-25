Tohama in Genshin Impact: Expected release date, weapon, element, and everything known so far

Tohama remains a mystery in Genshin Impact. The leaks about the character have been making waves on the internet for a while. Fans are excited to learn more about him and are hoping that he's introduced in Genshin Impact v1.4.

Tohama release date

Genshin Impact 1.4 is rumored to be releasing between March 7th to mid-April.

Tohama isn't the only character reported to debut in Genshin Impact 1.4. Rosaria, Mimi, Hu Tao, and Yunjin are also expected to enter the game as playable characters.

Image via NEP NEP, Twitter

Tohama in-game characteristics: Weapon and element

Tohama will likely be a 4 or 5-star rated Pyro-character in Genshin Impact. He is expected to wield a Polearm weapon as his primary attacking option.

Other rumors suggest that his in-game storyline could be connected to another upcoming character in Genshin Impact 1.4, Ayaka. It's speculated that Ayaka will be a 5-star Cryo-type character. Ayaka is also presumed to have a significant presence in the upcoming region, Inazuma.

Tohama Genshin Impact leaks

Tohama's arrival has been speculated long before February 3rd, the day Genshin Impact 1.3 was released.

New characters that are - allegedly - datamined from CBT

From left to right:

Hu Tao

Mimi

Yunjin

Yaoyao

Sayu

Tohama

Shenli

Rosaria



There's one of the datamined models that isn't here, Kazuha, an Anemo Sword also from Inazuma.#genshinimpact #原神



credit to u/P_alladium pic.twitter.com/PPVXQqaq5h — Nova (@No2Gl) November 4, 2020

Last November, Tohama was one of the eight characters presented in an image posted by a Twitter user named Nova. It was a photo of eight datamined characters that fans had envisaged for future releases.

Almost three months have passed since the leak was posted. None of the characters have been released. No announcement has been made by developers miHoYo about their official release date either.

when the Inazuma characters (scaramouche, tohama, kazuha) finally gets released; pic.twitter.com/uI88rZfXQq — Nelisa Sarah 🌺 (@nellygritty) February 25, 2021

still thinking about how i have all the men in genshin...... tohama and baizhu waiting room!! — 🐄🐄🐄 (@daisodaisseo_) February 18, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.4 will be coming soon

Genshin Impact 1.4 should come soon, but miHoYo hasn't provided an official date yet.

Genshin Impact 1.3 has been quite active recently, especially with the Theater Mechanicus Tower Defense event as part of the Lantern Rite Festival. The event allows players to get exciting rewards as they progress.