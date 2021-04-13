Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Yao Yao, Baizhu, and Dendro element's arrival so far

Genshin Impact has a wide variety of elements to utilize, but players have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the long teased element, Dendro. There are several Dendro characters that have appeared in the game so far, but players are yet to be able to utilize the element for themselves. Leakers have speculated on the arrival of the mysterious element, but nothing concrete has been found. Here's everything that's known about the arrival of Dendro.

Everything known about the Dendro element and more:

The Dendro element functions much differently than other elements in the game, as only enemies wield it currently. The element seems to function as both an obstacle creator in the vines that are created by enemy Samachurls, and also as an applicator for the Burning status effect. This effect deals strong damage over time, and if players are able to utilize it, it could be a very powerful addition to their arsenal.

The element's release seems to have been pushed back yet again, so fans of the element may have to continue to wait.

Information on Baizhu in Genshin Impact:

Since Baizhu's cryptic appearance in a quest, Genshin Impact fans have been clamoring for more information on the enigmatic doctor. He wields a Dendro Vision, meaning he will have access to the element when he eventually releases in Genshin Impact. It is unknown when he will be released, but it is speculated that his release will tie into the next big Liyue focused update, and it will most likely feature The Chasm.

Information on Yao Yao in Genshin Impact:

While little is known about Baizhu, even less is known about Yao Yao's release in Genshin Impact. Yao Yao is known in the lore to be a disciple of Xiangling, and she wields the power of Dendro. Her release will most likely be near the release of Baizhu, as she is also a Liyue native. Unfortunately, the information on Yao Yao is very slim as she has never appeared in any Beta tests.

Dendro's appearance in Genshin Impact is one of the most heavily awaited inclusions into the game, and it seems like fans of the element will have to wait a bit longer.

