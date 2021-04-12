Genshin Impact leaks: New set of 5-star weapons revealed ahead of their official release

Genshin Impact has failed to prevent a huge wave of leaks as data miners have revealed another set of weapons ahead of their official release.

5-star weapons are one of the most difficult items to get in Genshin Impact. The plan to add a considerable amount of new characters in the upcoming updates has made the players realize the lack of signature weapons for all the promoted characters. However, these leaked 5-star weapons seem to be promising and assure that every character can have their own signature weapon in the upcoming versions.

Genshin Impact leak reveals new 5-star polearm, sword, and catalyst weapons

The leaked weapons were indexed on Honey Impact and were brought to the community's notice by Genshin Impact Info and Updates, a Facebook page. According to the leaks, MiHoYo is testing the new weapons in the closed beta phase and is planning to introduce them officially in the future.

The leaked weapons in Genshin Impact are:

#1 Freedom Sworn (Boreas precocity)

Boreas precocity AKA Freedom Sworn is rumored to be a 5-star sword with a base ATK of 23 and unknown secondary stats. The passive ability of the Freedom Sworn sword increases the damage dealt by its user by 5%. Additionally, collecting an elemental orb or particle grants the user a stack of bonus damage.

// A sword with relation to Andrius? "A longsword used by the Knights of Borealis." Would this be new lore, or something to do with Varka? I'm not too sure of Mondstadt lore but this is interesting... pic.twitter.com/57xdZBQ4Ta — Childe🐳 (@Childe_txt) January 17, 2021

Each obtained stack provides an increase in 5% ATK for 6 seconds to the character. Once the character gains 4 stacks of the bonus effect, they obtain a 30% ATK bonus and 20% CRIT rate bonus for the next 12 seconds.

#2 Dirge of Sal (Deicide)

According to the leak, Dirge of Sal, AKA Deicide, is a 5-star polearm offering Energy Recharge via passive ability. The passive Dirge of Sal increases its wielder's energy recharge rate by 20% by default. Additionally, when the character performs a charged attack on the enemy, the weapon consumes a small amount of energy to increase the charged attack's damage by 100%.

[Beta] 5* "Dirge of Sal" Polearm:

A small render we did to show you guys what it looks like based on beta files.



These files are from older beta versions and might not reflect the final product. We do not know if/when this is being released.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/4usKBkvWV3 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 12, 2021

#3 The Daybreak Chronicles (Lost Ballade)

The Daybreak Chronicles, or Lost Ballade, appears to be a 5-star catalyst that offers a base ATK of 46. The lost Ballade catalyst's passive ability is named Kreuzlied's Ballad and has the same effects as the Freedom Sworn sword's passive. At level 90, the weapons seem to offer 524 ATK stat, according to Honey Impact.

// Lost Ballade - more Anemo-Archon-related weapons, more Venti and his friend's lore; 'Legend has it that the bard who walked with the God of Winds has seen a thousand worlds..." This is interesting new lore? A thousand worlds? pic.twitter.com/cJ2wogHpbz — Childe🐳 (@Childe_txt) January 17, 2021

The suitable characters for the aforementioned 5-star sword and catalyst are not easy to predict as the secondary stats are yet to be known. However, the polearm "Deicide" seems to be a great choice for the supporting or sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Characters like Zhongli, Xiangling, and Rosaria can benefit the most from this spear to spam their Elemental burst.

