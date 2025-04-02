Genshin Impact leaks reveal characters voiced in version 5.6 Mondstadt Archon Quest

Several leaks have claimed that the narrative of Genshin Impact may shift towards the Mondstadt region in the upcoming 5.6 update. Recently, notable leaker Dimbreath disclosed on X that some interesting characters will have voice lines in the upcoming Archon Quest, including Mondstadt's Grand Master Varka.

This article lists the various characters expected to be a part of Genshin Impact version 5.6 Archon Quest.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Varka and Alice among characters leaked to have voice lines in Genshin Impact 5.6 Mondstadt Archon Quest

On April 1, 2025, Dimbreath shared a post on X with the names of some prominent characters from Genshin Impact's lore that are speculated to be a part of the upcoming Archon Quest in version 5.6. While the date of the leak may seem suspicious, the leaker assured that it is not an April Fool's prank unless they're the victim of one.

The next Archon Quest is expected to take place in the Mondstadt region and is rumored to have voice lines from the following characters:

1) Varka

Varka is the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius of Mondstadt. He has been said to have gone on an expedition since the beginning of the game, leaving his duties to the Acting Grand Master, Jean.

Varka is considered to be an extremely powerful figure by the others in the Knights of Favonius and holds the title of "Knight of Boreas." After five years of the game's release, Travelers may finally be able to interact with the man.

2) Alice

Alice is one of the Hexenzirkel and is considered to be amongst the most powerful people in Teyvat. She is Klee's mother in the narrative and is from a race of people who live far longer than humans. It is likely we will finally hear from her in the upcoming Archon Quest after a long time.

The last time Alice was voiced in the game, Rachel Kimsey lent her voice for the English dub.

3) Barbeloth

Barbeloth is another witch from the Hexenzirkel who holds the title of an Astromancer. She is the long-foreshadowed master of Mona and is the one who taught her the craft.

4) Dahlia

Dahlia is a Deacon from Mondstadt's Church of Favonius and has been mentioned in Rosaria's story. He is one of the seven characters teased in the version 5.3 livestream, and he may finally be introduced in the next update.

5) Durin

The dragon, Durin, may make an appearance in the upcoming 5.6 update, according to the leaks. It will be interesting to see in what capacity this character is present in the story.

