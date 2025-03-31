Genshin Impact leaks reveal new TCG cards and frame

Genius Invokation TCG is a permanent card game mode in Genshin Impact that was introduced in version 3.3. It allows players to build decks, duel NPCs, and challenge others in a strategic turn-based format. Recent leaks for the upcoming version 5.6 suggest that new Character Cards, Action Cards, and a new card frame may be added to the TCG.

These leaks were shared by reliable sources, u/ISRUKRENG and Miruko, on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit. This article will cover the leaked details about these potential additions to the TCG in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update, including new Character Cards, Action Cards, and the Platinum TCG card frame.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks suggest new TCG Cards and Platinum Card Frame

According to leaks from ISRUKRENG, Genshin Impact 5.6 may introduce two new Character Cards: Xilonen and Sethos. These cards will likely function similarly to existing Character Cards, which serve as the primary units in battle and come with unique abilities based on their in-game counterparts.

Additionally, a new Tatankasaurus TCG card has been leaked. This card is rumored to be a Support Action Card, which means it could provide continuous assistance throughout battles.

Further leaks indicate that three additional cards may be introduced, each representing different elements from the game:

One card is said to depict a landscape related to the Natlan's People of Plenty Tribe .

. Another showcases a mountainous region .

. The third card features a food item from the game.

If these cards are added, they are expected to be Event Action Cards, which provide single-use effects during battles.

Moreover, another card featuring artifacts from the Noblesse Oblige set was also leaked. This is presumed to be an Equipment Action Card, which may grant specific status effects or buffs when used. However, leaks suggest that this Equipment Card may initially be restricted to Heated Battle Mode, a special game mode within TCG.

Among the leaks, a card featuring Citlali was also revealed. However, fans have speculated that this may not be a TCG Character Card but instead could be linked to an upcoming in-game event.

According to leaks from Miruko, a new Platinum TCG card frame may be introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. This frame is expected to serve as a cosmetic customization option for TCG cards. If the leaks are accurate, players may be able to purchase this frame from the in-game TCG shop.

While these leaks provide an early look at potential additions to the game, it is important to note that the developer has yet to confirm them. Official details will be revealed closer to the release of version 5.6.

