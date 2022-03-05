Genshin Impact leaks reveal Yelan as 2nd Hydro Bow character, expected release roadmap revealed

Genshin Impact leaks have confirmed that Yelan will soon become playable. The mysterious character has never been mentioned in the storyline, and there's no information on her personality, playstyle, or combat abilities.

Having said that, the 2.6 beta shocked the community as it contained the character model for Yelan alongside the Kirin bow. Obviously, she won't be released in patch 2.6 because the featured five-star character in it will be Ayato.

Waffel @WaffelGI Yelan will appear with Kirin Bow in the cutscene (not sure if in 2.6 or later) twitter.com/anonsbelle/sta… Yelan will appear with Kirin Bow in the cutscene (not sure if in 2.6 or later) twitter.com/anonsbelle/sta…

However, Yelan will appear as an NPC in an upcoming quest, and here's everything players need to know about her release date.

When will Yelan be released in Genshin Impact?

Ayato will be the only new character in patch 2.6, implying that Yelan won't be released for at least two months. This means patch 2.7 is when users can look forward to Yelan becoming playable.

As it turns out, the current cast of Inazuma's characters is almost released. The only prominent names that are yet to arrive are Ayato, Heizou, and Shinobu.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and Shinobu



Yelan - 5

Shinobu - 4 [Questionable]The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and ShinobuYelan - 5Shinobu - 4 [Questionable]The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and ShinobuYelan - 5⭐Shinobu - 4⭐

This does not mean that no Inazuma character will ever be released after Ayato, but there will be a long interval before anyone else from the region is available. Naturally, most upcoming characters should be from Sumeru and the Dendro elements.

Some leakers have suggested that patch 2.8 will be the last update before Sumeru. The land of the Dendro Archon will be released in the 3.0 update.

All new characters like Yelan and Ayato will be released before version 2.8, and the final update will primarily focus on the remaining rerun banners like Klee and Kazuha.

TheSusLeaker @TheSusLeakerShh Mihoyo internal update:



It is currently being discussed as to whether Ayato will the best LAST or SECOND TO LAST five star character to be released prior to Version 3.0



The Inazuma cast is almost fully released. Mihoyo internal update: It is currently being discussed as to whether Ayato will the best LAST or SECOND TO LAST five star character to be released prior to Version 3.0The Inazuma cast is almost fully released.

Hence, long story short, Yelan should most likely arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.7.

What to expect from Yelan in Genshin Impact?

Yelan will be a five-star Hydro bow character like Childe. Her signature weapon seems to be Kirin Bow, which was earlier assumed to be for Ganyu.

However, Yelan being a bow user contradicts the claim that she's the character that was teased during the Moonchase festival. The latter is the younger form of Madame Ping and had a Polearm during a cut scene.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (230/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



(This does not /disprove/ her as Yelan outright, but can serve as evidence for the contrary.)



saveyourprimos.tumblr.com/post/673742121… Small compilation of evidence that the young woman from the Moonchase cutscene is Madame Ping.(This does not /disprove/ her as Yelan outright, but can serve as evidence for the contrary.) Small compilation of evidence that the young woman from the Moonchase cutscene is Madame Ping.(This does not /disprove/ her as Yelan outright, but can serve as evidence for the contrary.)saveyourprimos.tumblr.com/post/673742121… https://t.co/YFZcBokBPY

Yelan is obviously a bow user, but it is possible that she could use two weapons during combat. Or, she is simply not the character who was teased in the Moonchase Festival.

All in all, the hype for Yelan is already unreal among Genshin Impact players. Hydro is undoubtedly one of the most underrepresented elements, but this narrative should change with the release of Ayato and Yelan.

Edited by Ravi Iyer