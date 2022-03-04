7 interesting custom domains to challenge in Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuinty event

Thanks to the Divine Ingenuity event, Genshin Impact players can now play unique domains created by other Travelers. They can look for a domain from the event menu using the Domain ID and complete the challenges given.

It is the third day of the event, and it is no wonder that more than hundreds of custom domains have been published by inventive Genshin Impact players. Events such as Divine Ingenuity that allow players to unleash their creativity are generally huge successes. Here are the top seven custom domain challenges that everyone should try.

Top 7 custom domains in Genshin Impact's Divine Ingenuity

1) Domain ID- 9391651367 (Asia)

Lily Aquina created this domain, and Genshin Impact players can complete the challenge by collecting 34 Adventure Coins in the domain within four minutes. Fortunately, the creator does not set a destination as a criteria to finish the domain, so they can collect the necessary amount of Adventure Coins without following any routes.

However, the active character will only be given three Life Points, and there are tons of traps that need to be avoided. For example, players need to time the Fragile Platform perfectly, or their character might fall to the Earth Spikes below.

2) Domain ID- 13685022511 (Asia)

Noxxis Gaming is a Genshin Impact content creator, and they have now created a custom domain for the community to enjoy. The objective is to collect 32 Adventure Coins within four minutes and reach the destination.

Many airborne tricks are needed in this domain as many of the Coins are located above Earth Spikes and within the Mist Bubble range. Note that Earth Spikes are not permanent, and within a few seconds, all of its spikes will retract back into the platform. Thus, gamers need to time their jumps, so their character won't lose any Life Points.

3) Domain ID- 9421532163 (Asia)

Eclux's custom domain can assist Travelers in improving their abilities to avoid enemy attacks. They need to reach the destination and gather 11 Adventure Coins without using any of the characters' Elemental Skills.

Genshin Impact players will be surrounded by traps in this realm, ranging from Earth Spikes to Projectile Blasters. To complete the task, they'll have to meticulously time each step. Great patience is required to complete this challenge, and players might need to think twice before entering the domain.

4) Domain ID: 17980190348 (Asia)

With a 4 minute and 30 second time limit, gamers need to reach their destination with or without Adventure Coins. Unfortunately, a lot of Mist Bubbles have been implemented in this domain, and players might find themselves constantly trapped within the bubble.

In addition, there is also a secret area that can be accessed only if they pay close attention to their surroundings. Although the Adventure Coins are not needed to complete this challenge, collecting all of the coins is always satisfying.

5) Domain ID- 22278234177 (Asia)

YouTuber Memorii has claimed to have created the most annoying domain that requires a lot of jumping. With a completion rate of 5.53%, players found themselves starting in a high area and needed to stay above the platforms to continue the challenge.

Elemental Reactions are something that they need to avoid, such as getting frozen and overloaded. One mistake may lead to their failure and restart from the starting point all over again.

6) Domain ID- 13692115296

The domain created by Izzat Asyraf seems like it was designed exclusively for Venti, Xiao, Kazuha, and Zhongli. The YouTuber keeps using their Elemental Skill to avoid traps and collect Adventure Coins from the start till the end.

Players who want to challenge themselves without using any of the said characters can also try this domain. However, seeing as a lot of wind currents are needed to bypass traps and glide to other platforms, it might be almost impossible to clear this challenge without all the equipped Genshin Impact characters.

7) Domain ID- 9396007855 (Asia)

This is a domain made by YouTuber Voltyea, who claims to have developed the most difficult custom domain in all of Genshin Impact. Packed with traps and winding paths, participants must not only arrive at their destination, but also collect all ten Adventure Coins.

There are a variety of terrains to choose from, and bubble traps are as irritating as they come. After numerous attempts, Voltyea's companion could not complete the task, and the YouTuber himself was unable to complete it on his first try.

This challenging domain has a completion rate of less than 1% and appears to be the most difficult one yet.

Overall, the most recent Divine Ingenuity event in Genshin Impact version 2.5 is already one of the most popular events, besides Windtrace. In addition, the Kokomi and Raiden Shogun rerun banners and two new events will be available in the second phase of the update.

Edited by Atul S