Genshin Impact leaks: Upcoming 4-star catalyst weapon "Wine and Song" appears in latest leaks

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4-star catalyst weapon "Wine and Song" has been leaked by data miners. The leak includes renders, stats, passive abilities, and ascension materials required for the catalyst.

Genshin Impact leaks: Upcoming 4-star catalyst weapon "Wine and Song"

According to the leaks, The "Wine and Song " catalyst will be of 4-star rarity. The in-game description of the item has also been leaked:

A songbook from the bygone aristocratic era, whose composer has become forgotten. It chronicles the tale of a certain heroic outlaw.

Stats and passive abilities of "Wine and Song" in Genshin Impact

Base ATK: 44

Max base ATK: 565

Secondary stat: 6.7% Energy Recharge

Max secondary stat: 30.6% Energy Recharge

Passive ability: Ever-changing

On hitting an opponent, "Ever-changing" will decrease the wielding character's sprinting stamina consumption by 14% for five seconds. Using an alternative sprint or normal sprint while wielding this weapon will increase the character's ATK by 20% for five seconds.

Refinement stats for Wine and Song in Genshin Impact

Upon refining the weapon with its duplicates to R2 / R3/ R4/ R5, the passive bonuses will increase.

"Wine and Song" will decrease the sprinting stamina consumption of the wielding character by 16% / 18% / 20% / 22% for five seconds on hitting an opponent. Using alternative sprint or normal sprint while wielding this weapon will increase the character's ATK by 25% / 30% / 35% / 40% for five seconds.

The leaks suggest "Wine and Song" will be one of the best catalyst weapons for the Hydro type character, Mona. Mona's passive talents scale her Hydro DMG bonus with her energy recharge stats, which this weapon can provide.

Mona is also the only catalyst user in the game who can deal damage while using alternative sprint. Since the alternate sprint triggers the weapon's passive, Mona will benefit a lot from this 4-star weapon. There have been no leaks on when the weapon will be available in Genshin Impact.

