Genshin Impact Lingering Malady quest guide with poster locations

Genshin Impact has a ton of world quests and Lingering Malady is one such quest from Mondstadt. Players get items such as Mora, Hero's Wit, and some cooking recipes by completing it.

Beginners in Genshin Impact should always focus on completing world quests. Alongside Primogems, they can get valuable items for exploration, survival, and character building.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Follow the link below to fill out a survey so that Paimon can keep those developers busy and make sure the world of Teyvat becomes even better and more beautiful!



mhy.link/047PMDA6



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Follow the link below to fill out a survey so that Paimon can keep those developers busy and make sure the world of Teyvat becomes even better and more beautiful! Dear Travelers,Follow the link below to fill out a survey so that Paimon can keep those developers busy and make sure the world of Teyvat becomes even better and more beautiful!mhy.link/047PMDA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/IzMKqGnaxB

Here's a quick beginner's guide to completing the Lingering Malady quest in Genshin Impact.

Lingering Malady quest in Genshin Impact: How to initiate and poster locations

The Lingering Malady quest can be initiated by talking to Aramis. The NPC is a member of the Knights of Favonious and roams around the church.

Aramis' location has been marked in the image below:

Location of Aramis in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Apparently, following the terrifying storm in Mondstadt, several posters, and billboards flew away. Aramis was assigned to find the missing posters on rooftops, but the knight could not climb due to his weak knees.

The traveler and Paimon decide to help Aramis by finding all the missing items.

Locations of posters and billboards

There are a total of three posters and one signboard that players must find to complete the quest.

Merchant Poster #1

The first poster is located on one of the rooftops in Mondstadt city. It is recommended that players glide to the location.

Location of Merchant poster (Image via Genshin Impact)

Merchant Poster #2

The second poster can be found on top of the Alchemy building. For reference, players can use the Alchemy sign on the map.

Location of Merchant poster (Image via Genshin Impact)

Merchant Poster #3

Players can find the third poster on the edge of the quest area. It is best to first reach the Windmill and then look for the poster from height.

Location of Merchant poster (Image via Genshin Impact)

Merchant Billboard location

The billboard is located on the other edge of the quest area. Unlike the posters, it is on the castle.

Location of Merchant billboard (Image via Genshin Impact)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 2.3 update for Genshin Impact is live and players are elated with the return of Eula and Albedo. The second phase of this patch will introduce two Geo characters to the game and travelers can accumulate resources to upgrade them from quests such as Lingering Malady.

Edited by Srijan Sen