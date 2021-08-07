Genshin Impact Lost Riches (Day-2) guide: How to find the 2nd secret treasure

Special treasures have been the biggest highlight of the latest Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact. Unlike other treasures that already have specified locations, players have to search for clues to discover these secret troves.

On day one, the Genshin Impact community found a secret treasure in Araumi. Players had to first solve a puzzle to unlock it, which made the challenge even more interesting.

Here's a quick guide to find the 2nd special treasure on Day Two of the Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact.

Where is the 2nd Special Treasure located in Genshin Impact?

Apparently, players who leave no opportunity to complete new events quickly used their treasure-seeking seelie on the entire Inazuma map. This is because this exclusive item only spawns when there is treasure nearby.

After hours of searching, it was found that the second special treasure is in Fort Mumei. However, participants must complete Treasure Area 4 to get their hands on the special rewards that come with it.

Fort Mumei in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

How to unlock the second special treasure

As mentioned above, special treasures in Inazuma can be unlocked only after completing a puzzle solution. After digging, a platform rises from the ground with 3x3 puzzle tiles.

Players must look at the hints from Ulman's treasure diary, and then walk in a similar manner over the puzzle platform.

Reports suggest that the puzzle solutions for every player are different in the latest Lost Riches event. On the flip side, several others have claimed that they had to create the exact same pattern to unlock the special treasure.

Regardless, the most prominent pattern that has worked to unlock the second special treasure for a majority of players around the world resembles the letter D.

Special treasures in Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even if Genshin Impact is handing out random puzzle solutions to everyone, completing them is certainly not an ardous task. Simply recreate the blue pattern on the platform based on the hints from the diary. Walking on a certain block activates it, and walking over it again turns it back to silver.

Finding Special Tresures is a must for players who are in urgent need of Primogems to unlock characters such as Sayu, Yoimiya and Baal. The Lost Riches event grants a total of 420 Primogems, 120 of which can be collected from the Special Treasures.

Edited by Gautham Balaji