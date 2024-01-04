Genshin Impact Lost Riches: Treasure Area 3 (New Fontaine Research Institute) guide

The Treasure Area 3 is now unlocked in Genshin Impact 4.3's Lost Riches event. Two chests are buried in the New Fontaine Research Institute region. Like the first Treasure Area, you must find six energy emissions to revitalize the Treasure-Seeking Seelie and complete two simple challenges: defeating a few enemies and collecting energy particles.

This article will guide you on obtaining the chests in the Treasure Area 3 (New Fontaine Research Institute) of the Genshin Impact 4.3 update's Lost Riches event.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Lost Riches Treasure Area 3 (New Fontaine Research Institute) Guide

The treasure chests are buried in the New Fontaine Research Institute (Image via HoYoverse)

Equip the Treasure-Seeking Seelie and teleport to the waypoint in New Fontaine Research Institute to start looking for chests.

Energy emission location 1

The first energy emission is atop a pillar (Image via HoYoverse)

Head northeast from the teleport waypoint to find the first energy emission on top of a broken pillar.

Energy emission location 2

The second energy orb is near the bush (Image via HoYoverse)

After absorbing the first energy orb, use the Hydro portal. Once you reach the destination, you will find the second energy emission near the bushes.

Energy emission location 3

The third energy orb is above the broken tree (Image via HoYoverse)

Head east from your previous location to find the third energy emission atop a broken tree. This will vitalize the Treasure-Seeking Seelie and mark the chest's location on the minimap. Follow the map and complete the challenge to get the first treasure in Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches Treasure Area 3.

Energy emission location 4

The fourth energy is also atop a tree (Image via HoYoverse)

After getting the first treasure chest, head north to find the fourth energy emission above a similar broken tree.

Energy emission location 5

The fifth energy emission location (Image via HoYoverse)

Head east from your previous location. You can find one energy emission hidden behind bushes.

Energy emission location 6

Climb the mountain to get the final energy orb (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the last energy emission atop the broken cart near the Shrine of Depths. This will vitalize the Treasure-Seeking Seelie again and mark the location of the second chest.

Complete the particle collection challenge to get the treasure. Collecting both treasure chests will reward you with 20 Primogems, 80 Ancient Iron Coins, and some Mora.

This concludes the Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Richest Treasure Area 3 guide.