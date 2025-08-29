Genshin Impact Luna I: All new characters and reruns

The livestream for Genshin Impact Luna 1 version was held today, August 29, 2025, and it teased various details regarding the upcoming update. The developers have introduced new characters, mechanics, events, and areas for players to explore.
They have also revealed the details of new characters and rerun banners, which will be featured during Phases 1 and 2 of the Luna I version. On that note, this article lists all new characters and rerun banners that will be released in the upcoming version 6.0 of Genshin Impact.
All new characters and reruns in Genshin Impact Luna I version
HoYoverse has officially revealed the new characters and reruns that will be featured in Phase 1 and 2 banners during the Luna I version. The Phase 1 banners will release globally on September 10, 2025, and the Phase 2 banners will be released on September 30, 2025.
New characters
Lauma, Flins, and Aino are the three new characters who will be released in the Genshin Impact Luna I version. Aino is a 4-star unit; meanwhile, the other two are 5-star characters. The developers have also revealed the types of weapons for all of them, and they are:
- Lauma (5-star Dendro Catalyst)
- Flins (5-star Electro Polearm)
- Aino (4-star Hydro Claymore)
Furthermore, the developers have also announced that Lauma will be released during the Phase 1 banners on September 10, 2025. Flins and Aino will be released during Phase 2 of Luna I version, on September 30, 2025.
Rerun banner characters
These are the details of the characters who will get a rerun banner during the Luna I version:
- Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst)
- Yelan (5-star Hydro Bow)
Based on the official information revealed, Nahida's rerun will be featured during Phase 1. Meanwhile, Yelan's rerun will be released during Phase 2 of the Luna I version.
Sumeru Chronicled Wish
Lastly, HoYoverse has also stated that a new Chronicled Wish featuring Sumeru characters will be released during the Phase 1 banners of the Luna I version, and they are:
- Dehya (5-star Pyro Claymore)
- Alhaitham (5-star Dendro Sword)
- Wanderer (5-star Anemo Catalyst)
- Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm)
- Nilou (5-star Hydro Sword)
- Tighnari (5-star Dendro Bow)
