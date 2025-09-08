Genshin Impact Luna I maintenance and server downtime schedule

HoYoverse has officially announced the maintenance schedule and server downtime for the Genshin Impact Luna I update. Maintenance for this version will commence on September 10, 2025, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and will last for five hours. During this time, you won't be able to access the game, as all servers will be offline.The upcoming Luna I version introduces new characters, weapons, events, areas, and Archon Quests, among others. You can also pull for the brand new 5-star Dendro Catalyst user Lauma as soon as Luna I version goes live. Two new Archon Quests will also be released in this update.This article will list the detailed maintenance and server downtime schedule for the Luna I update in Genshin Impact.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I release date, time, and countdownGenshin Impact Luna I server downtime and maintenance timingsAs mentioned, maintenance for the upcoming Luna I version will begin on September 10, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. (UTC+8) and will last for five hours. You will be able to log in to the game from 11:00 a.m. (UTC+8) on the same day.After the maintenance for this update is completed, you can log in to the game and access the new areas and Archon Quests that will be released in the Luna I version. However, the timings for maintenance and server downtime may differ, depending on your time zones.Also read: All Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewardsBelow is a detailed schedule for the maintenance and server downtime of the Luna I update:AmericaPacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 9, 2025, from 3 pm to 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 9, 2025, from 4 pm to 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): September 9, 2025, from 5 pm to 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 9, 2025, from 6 pm to 11 pmEuropeWestern European Summer Time (WEST): September 9, 2025, from 11 pm to 4 am on September 10, 2025Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 10, 2025, from 12 am to 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 10, 2025, from 1 am to 6 amAsiaIndian Standard Time (IST): September 10, 2025, from 3:30 am to 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): September 10, 2025, from 6 am to 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): September 10, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): September 10, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pmAlso read: Genshin Impact Luna I: All new characters and reruns