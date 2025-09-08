Genshin Impact Luna I maintenance and server downtime schedule

Genshin Impact Luna I maintenance and server downtime schedule
Maintenance and server downtime schedule for Genshin Impact Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced the maintenance schedule and server downtime for the Genshin Impact Luna I update. Maintenance for this version will commence on September 10, 2025, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and will last for five hours. During this time, you won't be able to access the game, as all servers will be offline.

The upcoming Luna I version introduces new characters, weapons, events, areas, and Archon Quests, among others. You can also pull for the brand new 5-star Dendro Catalyst user Lauma as soon as Luna I version goes live. Two new Archon Quests will also be released in this update.

This article will list the detailed maintenance and server downtime schedule for the Luna I update in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Luna I server downtime and maintenance timings

As mentioned, maintenance for the upcoming Luna I version will begin on September 10, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. (UTC+8) and will last for five hours. You will be able to log in to the game from 11:00 a.m. (UTC+8) on the same day.

After the maintenance for this update is completed, you can log in to the game and access the new areas and Archon Quests that will be released in the Luna I version. However, the timings for maintenance and server downtime may differ, depending on your time zones.

Below is a detailed schedule for the maintenance and server downtime of the Luna I update:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 9, 2025, from 3 pm to 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 9, 2025, from 4 pm to 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): September 9, 2025, from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 9, 2025, from 6 pm to 11 pm

Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): September 9, 2025, from 11 pm to 4 am on September 10, 2025
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 10, 2025, from 12 am to 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 10, 2025, from 1 am to 6 am
Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): September 10, 2025, from 3:30 am to 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): September 10, 2025, from 6 am to 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): September 10, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): September 10, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pm

