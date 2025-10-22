Genshin Impact Luna III QoL leaks: Increased commission rewards and more

New leaks regarding the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna III update suggest that HoYoverse is planning on making several quality-of-life updates to several in-game systems. Reliable leaker, Homdgcat, has revealed that this includes increased rewards from the Commission system, as well as updates to some of the other mechanics in the game.Let's take a look at these Genshin Impact Luna III QoL leaks. Note: This information is based on leaks from the Luna III beta. Things might change down the line, so take it with a grain of salt.All new quality-of-life leaks coming to Genshin Impact Luna IIIAccording to Homdgcat, a reliable leaker from the Genshin Impact community, HoYoverse plans to implement a few new changes to the game with several system optimizations. This includes a plan for increased rewards from certain mechanics, as well as a new PvP system. 6.2 QoLs via homedgcat byu/mistress_kisara inGenshin_Impact_LeaksHere are all of the new QoL updates coming to the Genshin Impact Luna III update, according to the leaks.Increased rewards from daily commissionsThe leaks suggest that the rewards you get by completing your daily commissions will be increased in version Luna III of Genshin Impact. While it is unconfirmed whether you will receive more primogems, the leaks state that there will be extra rewards, including artifacts, weapons, and materials.PvP coming to the Repertoire of Myriad MelodiesA PvP feature is rumored to be added to the Repertoire of Myriad Melodies system. This will likely allow you to compete against other players to see who has more proficiency in the rhythm mini-game.Sanctifying Elixir updateThe leaks also suggest that from the Genshin Impact Luna III update, you will be able to craft two artifacts for a given set using the Sanctifying Elixir. You won't be limited to one per set like it is in the ongoing Genshin Impact Luna II patch. Witch's Homework: Invite CharactersThe leaks also suggest that a new system will be added, where, by completing certain missions, you will be able to claim a 4-star of your choice from the following character pool.RazerFischlSucroseCertain leaks for the Genshin Impact version Luna III suggest that a few characters will receive buffs, including the ones mentioned above.Keep in mind that these are leaked information and not official. More will be revealed in the coming days, especially during the Special Preview program for version Luna III of Genshin Impact