  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact Luna III QoL leaks: Increased commission rewards and more

Genshin Impact Luna III QoL leaks: Increased commission rewards and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 22, 2025 08:07 GMT
Genshin Impact Luna III QoL leaks
Genshin Impact leaks regarding upcoming quality-of-life changes (Image via HoYoverse)

New leaks regarding the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna III update suggest that HoYoverse is planning on making several quality-of-life updates to several in-game systems. Reliable leaker, Homdgcat, has revealed that this includes increased rewards from the Commission system, as well as updates to some of the other mechanics in the game.

Ad

Let's take a look at these Genshin Impact Luna III QoL leaks.

Note: This information is based on leaks from the Luna III beta. Things might change down the line, so take it with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All new quality-of-life leaks coming to Genshin Impact Luna III

According to Homdgcat, a reliable leaker from the Genshin Impact community, HoYoverse plans to implement a few new changes to the game with several system optimizations. This includes a plan for increased rewards from certain mechanics, as well as a new PvP system.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Here are all of the new QoL updates coming to the Genshin Impact Luna III update, according to the leaks.

Increased rewards from daily commissions

The leaks suggest that the rewards you get by completing your daily commissions will be increased in version Luna III of Genshin Impact. While it is unconfirmed whether you will receive more primogems, the leaks state that there will be extra rewards, including artifacts, weapons, and materials.

Ad

PvP coming to the Repertoire of Myriad Melodies

A PvP feature is rumored to be added to the Repertoire of Myriad Melodies system. This will likely allow you to compete against other players to see who has more proficiency in the rhythm mini-game.

Sanctifying Elixir update

The leaks also suggest that from the Genshin Impact Luna III update, you will be able to craft two artifacts for a given set using the Sanctifying Elixir. You won't be limited to one per set like it is in the ongoing Genshin Impact Luna II patch.

Ad

Witch's Homework: Invite Characters

The leaks also suggest that a new system will be added, where, by completing certain missions, you will be able to claim a 4-star of your choice from the following character pool.

  • Razer
  • Fischl
  • Sucrose

Certain leaks for the Genshin Impact version Luna III suggest that a few characters will receive buffs, including the ones mentioned above.

Keep in mind that these are leaked information and not official. More will be revealed in the coming days, especially during the Special Preview program for version Luna III of Genshin Impact

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications