Genshin Impact Luna III Stygian Onslaught leaks

Stygian Onslaught is a new endgame mode in Genshin Impact that resets every version. During each update, players will have to defeat three different bosses with three unique teams to collect all the rewards. Players can obtain Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mora, and Dust of Enlightenment items after completing all stages in this mode.Recently, a credible leaker, known as HomDGCat, has shared details about the rumored Stygian Onslaught boss lineup for the Luna III version. These leaks might help players build some characters in advance, which can be used against the new Stygian Onslaught enemies.On that note, this article discusses the leaked Stygian Onslaught boss lineup in Genshin Impact Luna III.Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.All Genshin Impact Luna III Stygian Onslaught bosses and mechanics, as per leaks[HomDGCat 6.2v1] Stygian Onslaught Enemy HP and Mechanics byu/astrelya inGenshin_Impact_LeaksAs mentioned, a leaker known as HomDGCat has shared details regarding the rumored boss lineup of the Stygian Onslaught game mode in the Genshin Impact Luna III version. Based on these leaks, the following enemies would be featured in the upcoming version of Stygian Onslaught:Battlefield 1 Boss - Iniquitous BaptistBattlefield 2 Boss - Spirit of the Fallen DawnstarBattlefield 3 Boss - Experimental Field GeneratorHomDGCat has also shared details about the rumored mechanics that could be implemented for these bosses in the upcoming Stygian Onslaught mode. Note that the information about some of them is incomplete, and we will likely have to wait for official announcements from HoYoverse to learn more about the new mechanics.The section below provides detailed information on these rumored mechanisms.1) Iniquitous BaptistIniquitous Baptist boss (Image via HoYoverse)Iniquitous Baptist is a boss from the Sumeru region who was introduced in version 3.6. During the battle, it generates three kinds of Elemental shields, and players will need to break these shields to stun the enemy. If this shield is not destroyed, the boss deals powerful attacks that could nearly one-shot your characters.Also read: Genshin Impact lore: Who is Rerir, Rächer of Solnari?Difficulty LevelBoss HPDifficulty 5 (Fearless)5,058,091Difficulty 6 (Dire)7,410,575These are the rumored mechanics that the Iniquitous Baptist boss will gain for the Genshin Impact Luna III Stygian Onslaught Difficulties 1-4:The boss will consecutively generate Pyro, Electro, and Hydro Elemental shields. The enemy will lose HP after each shield is destroyed. Furthermore, it will be weakened for a while after all the shields are destroyed.Shield values for the enemy in Stygian Onslaught are 150% more than those from the Overworld version.Loses 50% damage taken by shield, but this amount will not exceed 12.5% of the enemy's max HP.Based on previous patterns, we can expect the Iniquitous Baptist boss to feature other special mechanisms for the Difficulties 5 and 6. However, HomDGCat hasn't shared information about these mechanisms.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna III leaks: List of 5-star characters getting direct buffs2) Spirit of the Fallen DawnstarSpirit of the Fallen Dawnstar Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)Spirit of the Fallen Dawnstar is a Natlan Local Legend that was introduced in Genshin Impact version 5.2. This enemy has high Cryo RES and a special attack where it flies above the arena and gains a Cryo Elemental shield. The boss deals high damage to the active character if this shield is not destroyed.Difficulty levelBoss HPDifficulty 5 (Fearless)4,344,257Difficulty 6 (Dire)7,972,064Here are its rumored mechanisms for the Difficulties 1-4:The enemy generates other Cryo gadgets when it's levitating, and breaking them will deal additional damage to its shield.The arena has Decoy Vortexes that are affected by pull effects. These Vortexes decrease 15% Anemo RES upon hitting the enemy, and can be stacked up to 10 times.The enemy takes fall damage and 10% of its Max HP, along with 50% of the damage taken by the shield when the Cryo shield is destroyed. This value will not exceed 22.5% of its max HP.Meanwhile, it has a few different mechanisms for Difficulties 5 and 6, and the information about them is given below:The boss gains increased RES to all Elements and leaps into the air with a higher frequency, and levitates for a short duration. It will continuously deliver sonic shockwave attacks while it's airborne.If its shield is not destroyed, it will unleash a powerful Frosthail Execution attack that will instantly defeat your active character. The boss has a short period where it charges up to prepare for this attack, and it can be interrupted by breaking its shield with Elemental attacks. During the charge-up period, Frosthail Zones will appear on the ground, and destroying these gradually weakens the opponent's Cryo shield. All party members will regain Elemental Energy when these zones appear.Also read: Genshin Impact Spirit of the Fallen Dawnstar: Natlan Local Legend location, how to beat, and achievement guide3) Experimental Field GeneratorExperimental Field Generator boss (Image via HoYoverse)The Experimental Field Generator boss was introduced during the Fontaine updates in version 4.1. During the fight, this enemy enters a special state, creating a Gravity Reduction Field that allows the active character to jump significantly higher. This Field can be cleared after dealing Pneuma-aligned attacks to the boss while it's in the special state.Difficulty levelBoss HPDifficulty 5 (Fearless)11,420,806Difficulty 6 (Dire)20,124,087Let's take a look at its rumored mechanisms for the Genshin Impact Luna III Stygian Onslaught Difficulties 1-4:The enemy unleashes a Gravity Reduction Field that makes the active character jump significantly higher. It also unleashes powerful ground-based Geo attacks that cannot be dodged. Every five seconds, it gains special enhancement stacks that massively increase its attacks. One stack can be reduced after a character deals Plunging damage to the enemy.Characters gain 600% ATK stat for 1.5 seconds while they're above a certain level from the ground.LanYan's Elemental Skill, Varesa, and Gaming's Plunge attacks can get the full effects of this buff.Flins' Thunderous Symphony, Chasca's Nightsoul attacks, and Mavuika's Sunfell Slice will not be able to trigger the above effect.Meanwhile, in Difficulties 5 and 6, it has some additional mechanisms which are given below:Resilient Core: The enemy's Ousia core will be exposed while it's in the special state after creating the Gravity Reduction Field. The Ousia core will be temporarily stopped when Pneuma-aligned attacks hit it. However, the Field created by the enemy will still be active even after its core is temporarily stopped.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II Archon Quest Act III &quot;A Nation That Doesn't Exist&quot; recap