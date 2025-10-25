Genshin Impact lore: Who is Rerir, Rächer of Solnari?

The recent version Luna II of Genshin Impact brings new lore about Rerir or Rächer of Solnari in its ongoing Nod-Krai questline with Song of the Welkin Moon: Acts III and IV, titled “A Nation That Doesn’t Exist” and “An Elegy for Faded Moonlight.” These chapters finally shed light on Rerir's backstory, his motives, and what drove him to become one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri’ah.

During the earlier acts in version Luna I, players learned that Rerir was the driving force behind the Wild Hunt spreading across Nod-Krai. He sustained himself by continuously regenerating through Kuuvahki (Moon) energy scattered throughout the region, combined with his own abyssal power. Here’s everything we know about Rerir, from 500 years ago to his current status in Genshin Impact.

Who is Rerir in the history of Genshin Impact?

Rerir and Tholindis in Genshin Impact's history (Image via HoYoverse)

Rerir (also titled as Rächer of Solnari) is known to be one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri’ah. They were compelling individuals who once served under the Eclipse Dynasty before succumbing to the power of the Abyss.

He was a skilled intelligence officer under King Irminsul in Khaenri'ah during the Eclipse Dynasty in Genshin Impact. His work was to constantly track and eliminate the existing descendants of the Crimson Moon Dynasty (the previous dynasty of Khaenri'ah).

Rerir's list of targets from the Crimson Moon Dynasty (Image via HoYoverse)

He targeted everyone, from adults to children, killing them without a second thought. It was unsettling sometimes, but he told himself it had to be done. He did all that to show his loyalty to the king and also to live a normal life with his beloved Tholindis in the future.

Rerir was also friends with Dainsleif and got to know his brother, Vedrfolnir, the Visionary (one of the Five Sinners), who can see the future. When he asked him about his future with Tholindis, Vedrfolnir simply told him to find someone else, as this relationship with her would not end well. Rerir didn't accept this and questioned Vedrfolnir's credibility in seeing the future.

Rerir's actions during the Cataclysm in Genshin Impact

An illusion in Rerir's mind of the drift between him and Tholindis (Image via HoYoverse)

Eventually, Rerir’s loyalty to Khaenri’ah had forced him into a corner. In Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai's Archon Quest Act IV, we got to know that his next target turned out to be Tholindis, who was secretly a descendant of the Crimson Moon Dynasty. He never knew about her true identity all this time and eventually refused to kill her.

At that instant, Dainsleif asked Rerir to help him rescue Vedrfolnir, who was imprisoned by the king. When he rescued Vedrfolnir, he instead advised Rerir to go to Universitas Magistrorum, where Tholindis was. It seems she had already discovered the truth behind Rerir's work and had even met some of the descendants herself, who were hiding in fear.

Tholindis disappears into the portal as Rerir tries to stop her (Image via HoYoverse)

By the time Rerir reached the place, she had opened a mysterious portal (likely to be a moon gate) powered by the moon's energy. Rerir arrived just in time, while Tholindis threw herself in the portal after giving her final words that their life together would have to wait. Rerir tried to stop her and ask about her reasons for doing this, but he was too late as the portal closed and disappeared.

Rerir succumbs to the Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Unable to accept her disappearance, Rerir turned towards the forbidden Abyssal power that had manifested in the room. The voices of the Abyss and Vedrfolnir in his head told him to attain the power of the Abyss. At the same time in Genshin Impact's history, Khaenri'ah's world started collapsing due to King Irminsul's mechanisms and the Abyss outbreak.

Rerir accepted the Abyss to use its powers for his desperation to find Tholindis. He eventually became known as the Fifth Sinner. His hair turned white, and his eyes grew deary as the Abyss transformed him into a husk of the person he once was.

The Wild Hunt phenomenon in Genshin Impact

Present-day Rerir and the Wild Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

Rerir's obsession evolved into the present-day phenomenon known as the Wild Hunt. After losing his physical body, his consciousness was fragmented, which was due to his wandering between timelines and worlds to find her. These sentient fragments took on a physical form in Nod-Krai, triggering sudden surges of powerful Abyssal monsters at random.

Whenever Aino's special canon with Kuuvahki energy was fired at these monsters during the current storyline, Rerir's fragments would absorb the energy and use it to imitate other beings, which also included the Traveler's Sibling in Act II. At the end of Act IV, Rerir reclaimed his original form but started losing control over the vast Abyssal energy through his body due to Durin and Albedo seizing it.

Columbina and Dainsleif push Rerir through the Moon Gate (Image via HoYoverse)

With their help, Columbina was able to absorb his power, allowing her to bind him in the physical world. She opened a portal (Moon Gate) in the sky and started pushing him towards it. He mocked her at that moment, convinced she couldn't open it for long. Columbina responded by saying she wasn't the one who was holding it open and sent him forward.

To Rerir's surprise, Dainsleif was next to the portal and bade him farewell. Rerir was shocked and instantly realized it was Dainsleif who was holding it open. Once Rerir is passed through, the portal closes, and everyone finally breathes a sigh of relief.

Rerir’s tale is one of human desperation, as he pursues his desires and love at any cost. Though Dainsleif and Columbina sent him through a portal to another world, his fate remains uncertain. Genshin Impact's Song of the Welkin Moon Archon Questline Acts III and IV revealed the story of a man who lost everything chasing a hopeless reality with his beloved, even after 500 years.

