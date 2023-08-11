Genshin Impact Lyney build guide: Best artifacts, stats, bows, and talent priority

Lyney, Genshin Impact's new 5-star, will soon debut on August 16, 2023. The new Pyro Bow character works as a magician in the court of Fontaine. Official announcements have confirmed that he will debut in the first half of the version 4.0 banners. Interested players will have 21 days to use their Primogems to summon him from the rate-up banner.

Lyney is a great addition to Bow damage dealers who use Charged Attacks as the primary source of damage. In this article, we will cover everything players need to know about building Lyney in Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

Remember that most of the materials mentioned will only be available once the Fontaine region is unlocked.

Disclaimer: Some of the content in this article is subjective and expresses the author's opinions.

Genshin Impact: Lyney's best build, artifacts, weapons, and more

Fontaine's court magician Lyney is a Bow damage dealer and should be built like one as well. His official gameplay has already revealed how his main damage comes from his charged shots. When building Lyney, players will want to prioritize his talents in the following order:

Normal Attacks Elemental Burst Elemental Skill

Although his Elemental Skill can restore certain HP% for Lyney, it is recommended to focus on his damage part of the kit. Since he is a Pyro damage dealer, most of his teams will include Bennett as the primary support, reserving his Elemental Skill for emergency healing.

Best artifacts and stats for Lyney in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players who already love Ganyu and Tighnari's combat will fall in love with him as well. Here is a list of artifacts that will greatly synergize with his kit:

Marechaussee Hunter

Lavawalker

Wanderer's Troupe

Best artifacts to use on Lyney (Image via HoYoverse)

While the 4-piece Marechuassee Hunter set is the best-in-slot for Lyney, it is currently not out yet. Hence, players can use 4-piece sets of Lavawalker or Wanderer's Troupe in the meantime as they farm decent pieces of Marechuasse Hunter in Genshin Impact.

When farming for artifacts, make sure to focus on these main stats:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Pyro DMG Bonus/ ATK%

Pyro DMG Bonus/ ATK% Circlet: CRIT DMG

Lyney can gain a 24% Crit-Rate from his Ascension, and using the 4-pc Marechausse Hunter allows him to easily have more than 60% Crit-Rate. This implies players should only focus on stacking Crit-DMG, Circlet's main stack, and on sub-stats.

Best weapons for Lyney in Genshin Impact 4.0

Lyney's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Given below is a list of weapons suitable for Lyney and his charged attack playstyle:

The First Great Magic: Signature weapon tailor-made to bring out 100 damage potential.

Signature weapon tailor-made to bring out 100 damage potential. Aqua Simulacra: 2nd best weapon with HP% & DMG buff from passive

2nd best weapon with HP% & DMG buff from passive Skyward Harp: Easily obtainable 5-star bow with one of the highest base ATKs. Passive also provides additional Crit-DMG.

Easily obtainable 5-star bow with one of the highest base ATKs. Passive also provides additional Crit-DMG. Prototype Crescent: Best F2P at Refinement 5

Best F2P at Refinement 5 Song of Stillness: Fontaine's F2P bow

Fontaine's F2P bow Blackcliff Warbow: Easily obtainable from Paimon's Shop. Consistent passive ability with Crit-DMG stats.