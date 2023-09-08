Genshin Impact Lyney-Yelan banner sales data reveals the total revenue and rank in CN iOS market

It is no understatement that Genshin Impact is among the highest-grossing games in the world right now. In 2022, miHoYo's reported revenue from this title was around 3.84 billion USD. Fans spend a lot of money on gacha banners whenever new 5-star characters and weapons are released. It's also worth noting that the sales of a unit reflect its popularity within this game's player base.

Genshin Impact recently featured the new Fontaine 5-star entity Lyney, alongside Yelan, on its limited-time character banners during the first half of the 4.0 update. Now that their banners are over, this article will offer a look at how these units performed from a sales perspective in the Chinese iOS markets.

Lyney and Yelan among the least-selling Genshin Impact banners in China

All banner revenues till Sep 5, 23 (Image via Genshinlab)

Lyney was one of the most hyped Fontaine characters since he had been teased at the beginning of this game. He finally got a release date on August 16, 2023, during the 4.0 update, approximately three years after that. He is a 5-star Pyro DPS and was featured on the limited-time character banners alongside Hydro unit Yelan, who is extremely popular in her own right.

However, despite all the hype surrounding Fontaine, their banners did not generate as much revenue as was expected in the Chinese iOS market. Grossing around 11.47 million USD in CN AppStore, they were among the least-earning banners of all time.

In retrospect, the highest-earning ones in the CN iOS market were the Hu Tao and Yelan rerun banners released during version 3.4. Their revenue was around 46.55 million USD.

There is a stark difference between the Lyney-Yelan and Hu Tao-Yelan banner revenues, despite both featuring a Pyro DPS and Yelan.

Reasons why Lyney-Yelan banners did not generate high sales in Genshin Impact

Furina and Neuvillette are upcoming playable characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although it was unexpected, there may have been many factors contributing to the low sales of the Lyney and Yelan banners in the CN iOS market. Considering this was Yelan's second rerun, most fans had already obtained her in her previous releases.

As for Lyney, while devoted fans and whales did spend to obtain him, many players chose to skip his banner for future characters. Players may recall a similar thing had happened to Yoimiya previously when she was released before extremely popular characters. Therefore, it may be plausible that Neuvillette and Wriothesley's popularity may have discouraged many from going after Lyney.

Another factor may have been the inevitable release of the Hydro Archon, Furina. Although her release date has not been confirmed as of yet, it is suspected she may be released during Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. As an Archon, Furina, aka Foaclors, is much-awaited. Many fans in the community have been actively saving for her and her signature 5-star weapon.

Overall, there may have been several reasons behind the low sales of Lyney and Yelan's 4.0 Genshin Impact banners in the Chinese iOS market.