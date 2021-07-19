Genshin Impact may bring a new playable character and weapon in 2.1 update, suggests leak

Rumors regarding Genshin Impact 2.1 are already circulating, even with the update being well over a month away.

According to a Genshin Impact leaker on Twitter, a reliable contact has hinted at one new character and one new weapon coming to the game in version 2.1. The likely upcoming character, Kokomi, may arrive in 2.1 along with the Heartseeker sword. Both Kokomi and the sword have been seen briefly in official Genshin Impact media, so it wouldn’t come as a total surprise if they get released in the near future.

Also read: Genshin Impact character Baal to be playable after 2.1 update, suggests new leak

Kokomi and the Heartseeker may be released in Genshin Impact 2.1

Kokomi render (image via Lumie)

According to a popular leak source, Genshin Report, Kokomi and the Heartseeker sword might be released in version 2.1 of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players should always be skeptical of leaks and rumors, and this one is no exception. Genshin Report itself notes that their source only hinted at these 2.1 debuts.

I can most likely answer this actually



I believe the pairing is Kokomi + the Heartseeker (aka Star Seeker)



This could be incorrect, but that's what was hinted towards by my contact#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #inazuma #genshin #kokomi https://t.co/giXZWM0JQu — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 16, 2021

Also read: When is the 1st Anniversary of Genshin Impact? All you need to know

Kokomi's backstory in Genshin Impact

Kokomi was briefly shown in the 2.0 livestream, where it was revealed that she leads the Sangonomiya resistance. The resistance is based in Sangonomiya Shrine, which is in the center of Watatsumi Island among mountains and waterfalls.

Kokomi’s last name, Sangonomiya, is the same as the name of both the resistance and the shrine. However, it’s uncertain whether Kokomi and the Sangonomiya name were prominent in Inazuma before the Vision Hunt Decree began.

Sangonomiya Shrine (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

As the leader of the resistance, Kokomi opposes Baal’s Vision Hunt Decree. This means she works to stop the Electro Archon’s quest to reclaim the Visions in Inazuma. Furthermore, the livestream described Kokomi as “the brains” of the resistance, indicating that she's an excellent military strategist.

Kokomi's VA confirmed to be Suzuko Mimori (image via miHoYo)

As a playable character, Kokomi is confirmed to have Hydro Vision, though her becoming playable is still technically unconfirmed.

Currently, there are no solid hints relating to Kokomi's weapon choice. Some assume her to be a catalyst-user, which seems to fit a military strategist. If this is true, she would become the third Hydro-catalyst character in Genshin Impact. Regardless of any speculation, players should wait for more information before picking up a weapon for Kokomi and building it.

The Heartseeker weapon in Genshin Impact

The Heartseeker, also called the Starseeker, is likely Keqing’s signature weapon, as seen on her summons screen. Though unconfirmed, leaks suggest this will be a 4-star weapon given for free at some point in version 2.1 of Genshin Impact.

Keqing summon screen (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The ability and stats of the Heartseeker are still unknown, but Genshin Report does give a small, more specific prediction of when the weapon will be released. Leakers expect Genshin Impact 2.1 to feature a Moonchase Festival event and a new story quest for Keqing. As Genshin Report points out, it would make sense for the Heartseeker to be released alongside these occurrences in 2.1.

More leaks from Genshin Impact 2.1 are sure to come, so players may learn about both Kokomi and the Heartseeker sword well in advance. As always, players should be cautious about any leaks, especially with the 2.1 release date so far away.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Keqing's story quest and Moonchase festival to arrive in 2.1 update

Edited by Siddharth Satish