Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo event guide: Unusual Hilichurl locations and required items on Day 4

Genshin Impact’s newest quest, Mimi Tomo, has tasked players with defeating the Unusual Hilichurl.

In Mimi Tomo, Genshin Impact players are now working with Ella Musk to speak with some Hilichurls who are willing to talk. Travelers must speak to these Hilichurls and fulfill their requests to locate the Unusual Hilichurl. Mimi Tomo's quest requirements vary slightly by day, and this article details how to complete day 4 of the event.

How to complete Day 4 of Mimi Tomo in Genshin Impact

Like the past few days of Mimi Tomo, today’s new quest requires players to speak with two Hilichurls. Today, neither one asks players to defeat any enemies. Travelers must only give them some requested items that can be found across Teyvat.

Hilichurl locations and request items

The first Hilichurl is located southwest of Qingce Village. Players should teleport to the waypoint in the outlined region, then speak to the Hilichurl next to two bamboo sprouts.

The Traveler then has to give the Hilichurl one “gusha celi boya.” In Hilichurlian, this means a red-colored plant. Players can give the Hilichurl a Jueyun Chili, and they will then give the location of another approachable Hilichurl.

(image via taka gg)

The next Hilichurl is in the Wolvendom area, northwest of the weekly boss domain. To avoid excessive climbing, players should start from the waypoint north of the quest area. The approachable Hilichurl is in the northern part of the quest area, dancing among some fir trees on a cliff.

This Hilichurl asks the Traveler for a “lata boya sada,” which translates to a “blue hard item.” Players can give them a Magical Crystal Chunk to complete their request. With that done, the Hilichurl reveals the Unusual Hilichurl’s location and when to find them.

(image via taka gg)

Unusual Hilichurl location

On day 4 of Genshin Impact’s Mimi Tomo event, the Unusual Hilichurl is east of Stone Gate.

According to the second Hilichurl players spoke to, the Unusual Hilichurl will only spawn at “unta mosi dada,” which refers to the time between noon and 18:00. Players can change their in-game if needed.

To approach the Unusual Hilichurl, players should teleport to the waypoint just west of the quest area. They can then use a character like Geo Traveler or Zhongli to activate the pressure plate, glide up the wind current, and scale the cliffs.

(image via taka gg)

To complete the quest, Genshin Impact players must simply defeat the Unusual Hilichurl. The event will then award 60 Primogems, a “Floral Screen: Jade and Gold” furnishing blueprint, and 60,000 Mora.

