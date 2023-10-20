Genshin Impact mod turns Wriothesley into Saitama from One Punch Man

One interesting Genshin Impact mod turns Wriothesley into One Punch Man's iconic protagonist, Saitama. The modding scene in this game can be quite brilliant at times, particularly when it comes to replacing character models. This particular mod is an example of that. Travelers shouldn't expect special SFX or voice acting here.

Everything done with this modification is tied to changing how Genshin Impact's Wriothesley looks. It can be a bit bizarre since Saitama has to punch the same foes multiple times in Teyvat, given his canon strength. However, players who want to experience the game as one of their favorite anime characters might find this content amusing.

This Genshin Impact mod lets gamers play as One Punch Man's Saitama in lieu of Wriothesley

This simple clip shows One Punch Man's Saitama doing the same animations as Wriothesley, and it looks quite natural. Ignoring the apparent power level differences, the boxing movements and Elemental Burst seem like a good fit here. Sadly, no download link is provided here or at GameBanana, NexusMods, and Twitter. The original clip came from Bilibili, a Chinese website.

This modification exists but isn't easily discoverable at the moment. That could change in the future, so keep an eye out in case that happens. Of course, anybody who knows how to change character models could always import one from a 3D One Punch Man video game.

Other Wriothesley mods in Genshin Impact

Some examples of other modifications you could download (Image via GameBanana)

Even if players can't easily find the One Punch Man Saitama modification, there are still other Genshin Impact mods available to download. For example, there is a popular one that makes Wriothesley shirtless for those interested in fan service. Similarly, elements that change the color of his apparel are also available.

This modification makes him a buffer (Image via SlysJore/GameBanana)

One can only hope the Saitama mod will be added to popular modding communities soon so players can enjoy playing as the One Punch Man protagonist. Until that happens, feel free to look for all the latest Genshin Impact mods, ranging from wacky modifications like replacing Azhdaha with Amber to a playable CJ from GTA San Andreas.

Wriothesley was a new character when this article was written, so he's bound to get more content in the future.

Genshin Impact modding

It is possible to modify the game to change character models, but it technically goes against the terms of service. This passage explains more in detail about what could cause potential bans:

"Please note the software of COGNOSPHERE Game(s) may contain Cheat Detection software or features. "Cheat Detection" means functionality intended to identify Cheats. "Cheats" means programs, methods, processes or other programs with software or hardware on any formats that may give users an unfair competitive advantage within COGNOSPHERE Game(s)."

Changing a character model wouldn't be an unfair advantage per se, but it's up to miHoYo's interpretation. Nonetheless, those interested in this topic can consult the above video to learn how to mod at their own risk.

It is recommended that you try it on a private server to avoid getting your main account banned.

