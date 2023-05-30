Does Genshin Impact have mods and hacks?

Genshin Impact has mods and hacks. However, using them directly violates the terms and services that all players agree to when signing up for the game. Anybody interested in using such third-party programs must understand there is a good chance that their account will be terminated. There are private servers where this would be less of an issue, but that's a different topic altogether.

It is worth noting that "hacks" can refer to a number of things. Some players use it when discussing cheats. Others might associate that term with somebody else taking their account via illegitimate means. Either way, both forms of "hacks" are present in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact does have mods and hacks

An example of a mod that gives Yelan an outfit inspired by Honkai Star Rail's Kafka (Image via voidnon)

Anybody curious to check out Genshin Impact mods can easily find them on sites like Game Banana. The most popular type of modification is tied to replacing a character's model. In the above example, players can see Yelan has a different outfit than usual.

These skin mods are usually based on pre-existing characters from other franchises. In some instances, they can also be NSFW. There are a few modifications apart from replacing character models, such as those that involve objects or alter UI.

An example of a player hacking (Image via Ahri/YouTube)

Genshin Impact hacks also exist. These are usually more game-breaking and can result in players doing way more damage than they'd normally be able to via conventional methods. Likewise, some hacks provide as many Primogems and other resources as one could possibly want.

One big downside with Genshin Impact hacks is that they're usually bundled with malware. Anybody who doesn't care about breaking the game's rules still needs to be careful about downloading something they didn't ask for, which can often lead to them losing access to their account.

Warning about Genshin Impact mods and hacks

Some modifications can be pretty silly (Image via Lyra_x3)

Using anything that gives you an unfair advantage that the game normally wouldn't give you is against Genshin Impact's terms of service. Here is an official passage from Cognosphere on the matter:

"Please note the software of COGNOSPHERE Game(s) may contain Cheat Detection software or features. "Cheat Detection" means functionality intended to identify Cheats. "Cheats" means programs, methods, processes or other programs with software or hardware on any formats that may give users an unfair competitive advantage within COGNOSPHERE Game(s). If you do not agree to install the cheat detection software or at any time remove or disable the cheat detection features, alone or make combination with COGNOSPHERE Game(s), the license granted to you under this agreement automatically terminates and you should immediately stop accessing any of the COGNOSPHERE Services."

While mods don't always give a player an edge over others, a few hacks do. Such third-party applications are unquestionably classified as programs that "may give users an unfair competitive advantage." Getting caught with some programs downloaded on a player's device will likely result in the accused's account getting terminated.

Those who wish to be better safe than sorry should avoid using mods and hacks.

