Genshin Impact Moonweaver's Dawn weapon guide

Moonweaver's Dawn is a new 4-star Sword added to the game in Genshin Impact Luna I. This is a free weapon that can be obtained after completing the entire Polkka Beneath the Moon's Oracle World Quest chain. It is a good weapon for F2P players, and can be equipped on units who mainly rely on their Elemental Burst for dealing damage.
This article provides a guide on all the materials you will need to level up Moonweaver's Dawn, along with information about this Sword's stats, and the best characters to equip it on.
Genshin Impact Moonweaver's Dawn stats and level-up materials
Moonweaver's Dawn has the following stats at Level 90 (and Refinement Rank 1):
- Base ATK: 565
- Secondary stat: 27.6% ATK
This weapon has a pretty high Base ATK, along with a decent Secondary stat that is very versatile. It also has the following passive effect:
The user's Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 20%. Additionally, When the equipping character's Energy capacity is less than 60, their Elemental Burst DMG is increased by an additional 16%.
Moonweaver's Dawn can be upgraded to Level 90 using these materials:
- Sundered Glory of the Far-North Scions x3
- Unyielding Delusion of the Far-North Scions x9
- Oblation of the Far-North Scions x9
- Aureate Radiance of the Far-North Scions x4
- Lightless Bone x15
- Glowing Remains x18
- Radiant Exoskeleton x27
- Broken Drive Shaft x10
- Reinforced Drive Shaft x15
- Precision Drive Shaft x18
Genshin Impact Moonweaver's Dawn: How to get
As stated, the Moonweaver's Dawn Sword can be obtained after completing all quests in the Polkka Beneath the Moon's Oracle quest chain. You can pick up the Sword from the pool in the Court of the First Edict (on Hiisi Island) towards the end of the Echoes of an Unfinished Past quest, which is the last world quest in the series.
Best characters for Moonweaver's Dawn in Genshin Impact
As Moonweaver's Dawn grants users an ATK% buff and an Elemental Burst DMG boost, it is best equipped on characters who scale off ATK, and also rely heavily on their Elemental Burst for dealing damage to enemies. Sword users whose buffing/healing capabilities also scale off their ATK can use this sword. This includes characters such as:
- Skirk
- Keqing
- Kaeya
- Jean
- Bennett
