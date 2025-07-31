Genshin Impact Nod-Krai leaks bring bad news for players who didn't like Nightsoul mechanics in Natlan

Genshin Impact fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming region of Nod-Krai, which will release with the next update of the game of version 6.0. While much hype remains around the next set of updates, where the Traveler will begin the next chapter of their journey, a new set of leaks might spoil the fun for many players, especially those who loathed the Nightsoul feature of Natlan.Recent leaks suggest that, similar to how you needed to rely heavily on Nightsoul during Natlan, Nod-Krai will feature a similar mechanic called Lunar Phase that will only be available to certain future characters in Genshin Impact.Genshin Impact's Nod-Krai leaks might leave fans disappointedWhile the reception of Natlan was generally favorable, the Nightsoul mechanic was one of the main points of criticism by the community. HoYoverse used this system inside every character's kit, hailing from the Nation of War. The biggest problem that the community had with the Nightsoul mechanic is the fact that almost every end-game buff for the Spiral Abyss heavily favored this system. If you did not own a character from Natlan, you would be unable to utilize these buffs to their full potential and would struggle significantly more compared to other players who pulled for these units. Many players also thought that the Nightsoul-reliant exploration system, something which is unique to the area of Natlan, also felt like a handicap for those who did not own characters from the region. Although it was a minor issue, as the game did have Saurians who aided you in exploration with abilities similar to the character. Similar to this Nightsoul system, recent Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Nod-Krai will also feature a mechanic called Lunar Phase. When you have a party with two characters from the region (previously leaked that you need a squad of three), you will gain the Ascendant Gleam buff. The Ascendant Gleam buff enhances certain Talents and Skills. The big concern comes from how HoYoverse will balance this mechanic when more characters are released, as many parts of the community felt like Natlan was already a stretch too far.If the developers can provide a balance that doesn't outright favor using newer characters in the Spiral Abyss, it will be the perfect solution, but going by track records, it is highly unlikely. After all, it is a free-to-play gacha game, and selling newer characters is understandably the main method of earning revenue.