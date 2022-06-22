Genshin Impact Onikabuto locations and farming routes in version 2.7

Arataki Itto returned with his first rerun banner in Genshin Impact yesterday, on June 21. With him managing to snatch first place of the most popular team in Spiral Abyss, it is safe to assume that many players will wish for him in the current character banner.

Like other players in the game, Arataki Itto needs 168 Onikabutos in Inazuma to upgrade his level to the highest ascension. Most of them reside in a tree, making it harder to spot the Onikabuto, even in broad daylight.

Here is a guide to all locations to farm Onikabuto in Genshin Impact.

All locations and routes for Onikabuto beetles in Genshin Impact version 2.7

All Onikabuto beetles in Grand Narukami Shrin (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Estate teleport waypoint is a great place to start for farming Onikabuto in Genshin Impact. Then, they can move to Mt. Yougou, which is covered in a huge number of Onikabuto beetles that can be seen hanging on tree trunks and branches. After that, players can teleport to a waypoint in South Araumi and Konda Village, as each area has one Onikabuto beetle.

All Onikabutos beetle inside a cave under Inazuma City (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, Genshin Impact players can find a lot of Onikabuto beetles under the buildings in Inazuma city. Teleport to the waypoint in Inazuma City and head southeast in the direction of the beach. Underneath the city, they will discover a cave with six beetles there.

Talk to Shouta for four Onikabuto in Inazuma City (Image via HoYoverse)

It's worth noting that Shouta from Inazuma City can provide players with four Onikabutos. The NPC can be found near the northwest waypoint in Inazuma City after going down a few steps.

Onikabuto beetles in Tatarasuna (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact gamers can find many Onikabuto beetles on Kannazuka Island compared to any other place. First, they can teleport to the waypoint in Kujou Encampment and head towards the north to collect four Onikabutos near the area.

Then, teleport to the northeast waypoint in Tatarasuna to find seven Onikabuto beetles on tree branches. Lastly, using the southern waypoint, they will find another 11 beetles.

All Onikabuto beetles in Yashiori Island (Image via HoYoverse)

The next location is Yashiori Island, with two spots for Onikabuto. Genshin Impact gamers can start at the waypoint of the Jakotsu Mine to the Statue of the Seven in Higi Village.

All Onikabuto beetles in Seirai Island (Image via HoYoverse)

The last place players can farm for Onikabuto in Teyvat is Seirai Island, Inazuma. Fortunately, all of them are in one location, which is Amakumo Peak. Teleport to waypoint in Amakumo Peak and jump down to the bottom floor of the island. As usual, most Onikabutos reside on tree branches.

Arataki Itto needs 168 Onikabuto beetles from Inazuma to fully upgrade his ascension level. There are only 79 beetles in one world, so players can collect all the available Onikabuto in their own world before hopping into a friend's world to farm for more beetles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far