Genshin Impact Yougou Cleansing guide: How to get Mask of Memories

The Yougou Cleansing quest in Inazuma has troubled many Genshin Impact players around the world. Every region in the game has its own set of world quests that increase the traveler's reputation, and Inazuma is no exception.

Yougou Cleansing is one of the biggest world quests ever, and has a very heart-touching story. Moreover, it offers a large amount of primogems and the Mask of Memories upon completion.

Here's a guide to solving all the puzzles and completing the Yougou Cleansing quest quickly.

Guide to complete Yougou Cleansing quest in Genshin Impact

It comes as no surprise that Yougou Cleansing contains several distinct tasks. From exploration to combat, you must master every aspect of Genshin Impact to complete it.

It is recommended that players unlock all Teleport Waypoints in Inazauma before attempting this quest as it involves a lot of traveling.

Step 1: Report back to Kazari

The quest starts when you have to report to Kazari who lives underground in a well located in Konda village. Her residence is guarded by an Electro shield, hence, you must summon an Electrogranum to enter it.

Kazari in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 2: Head to the opening at Mt Yougou

Interact with Kazari and then meet her at the opening at Mt. Yougou. The NPC will then open the seal where you shall jump to perform the sacred Sakura Cleansing ritual.

Step 3: How to defeat Miasmic Tumor in Genshin Impact

Defeating the Miasmic Tumor is certainly the toughest task in Yougou Cleansing. First, you need to fight a Samurai and then start solving the puzzles.

Phase 1

To bring the Miasmic Tumor down, you must summon an Electrogranum and then adjust the order of the several lamps on the ground.

The lamp to the right of the praying lamp should be numbered two, and the subsequent lamps should be numbered three, four and five, respectively. After achieving this order, pray, and the Miasmic Tumor will finally touch the ground.

Deal as much damage as possible during this phase.

Yoguou Cleansing quest in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Phase 2

You must defeat another Samurai before initiating Phase 2. This time, start with the lamp toward the left of the praying lamp, and adjust its order to 2. The other lamps should be numbered in a manner that the Electro rays create a zig-zag pattern after praying.

Phase 3

Before Phase 3, you must defeat two Samurais who were introduced in Genshin Impact with the 2.0 update. Thereafter, number the two lamps on the side of the praying lamp two, and the two lamps in the front should be numbered three.

Pray again when you achieve this order, and the Miasmic Tumor shall touch the ground. Now the tumor is easily defeatable, and the quest is almost complete.

In the final part, Kazari tells the story about how she has to protect Narukami island and perform the ritual. The NPC then gifts the Mask of Memories to the traveler and Paimon.

You will also receive the following rewards alongside the Mask of Memories:

Primogems x 50

Hero's Wit x 5

Mora x 50,000

Even though it consumes a lot of time, the Yougou Cleansing quest is definitely worth it for players who love to explore Genshin Impact's lore and complete puzzles. Those who wish to complete World Quests only to get rewards and new characters will surely have a tough time completing this one.

