Genshin Impact Ore, fruit and flower locations: Core of the Apparatus event guide

The new robotic event in Genshin Impact allows players to explore the open world and collect any of the required materials for the Material Collector gadget. On the first day of the event, Travelers are required to talk to Bertrand and help him in his quest for toy making.

Only one part of the quest is available today, and players need to complete it to unlock the next quest after the daily reset tomorrow. This article will show players the best location in Inazuma to collect the required materials for the Core of the Apparatus event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Core of the Apparatus Event Day 1 Guide

Genshin Impact players need to talk to Katheryne at the Inazuma Adventurers' Guild to start the event quest. The quest navigation will then lead them to a toy merchant named Bertrand from Fontaine, located in Ritou, Inazuma.

The first task of the day will be unlocked after interacting with Bertrand. Players need to collect three ores, three flowers, and six fruits. Before starting the exploration, players must ensure they equip the new gadget 'Material Collector' from the inventory.

1) 3 Ores: Electro Crystals

Three Electro Crystals locations in Inazuma (Image via HoYoverse)

The first materials that Genshin Impact players need to complete are three Ores. The best location to collect these items is three Electro Crystals, located north of Konda Village.

Use Pyro attack to get the Electro Crystals (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can teleport to the northern waypoint in Konda Village and head north until they reach the shores. There should be three Electro Crystals just beside the small cliff. Use any Pyro attack to break the outer shell of the ores and collect them.

2) 3 Flowers: Sweet Flowers and Mint

Three flowers in Konda Village (Image via HoYoverse)

The second item is three flowers, and it does not matter which flowers Genshin Impact gamers end up getting. Travelers can teleport to the southern waypoint in Konda Village and head north into the open field.

One Sweet Flower and two Mints in Konda Village (Image via HoYoverse)

The first flower they can spot is a Sweet Flower. Then, they must continue straight until a Mint flower is in sight. For the last one, Travelers must turn right from the previous position and walk until they reach another Mint flower.

3) 6 Fruits: Berry

Berry location in Chinju Forest (Image via HoYoverse)

The last item is six fruits in Genshin Impact, and Berry is a great choice for players in Inazuma as one tree can hold up to three Berries. Players can teleport to the waypoint in Chinju Forest and turn 180 degrees for 3 Berries up on a small hill.

Three Berries in Chinju Forest (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the Berries, players should turn 180 degrees again and head straight to the cliff until they see another 3 Berries.

Once all the materials are collected, the quest navigation will lead players to talk to Bertrand in Ritou again. Interact with him to complete the first quest of the Core of the Apparatus event.

