Genshin Impact Padisarah locations: Fastest Nilou ascension materials farming guide

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update has finally entered its second phase, and gamers have an opportunity to summon Nilou. She has been out for a few days, and many players might have already got their hands on her. These individuals will want to start farming ascension materials to get her to level 90 before they start increasing her talent levels.

The most important resource for her ascension will be farming 168 Padisarahs, a local specialty exclusively found in the Sumeru rainforest. 81 Padisarah can be harvested in a single day, and players will have to wait 48 hours for them to respawn. This article will cover all spawn locations of Padisarah in Genshin Impact, including the fastest farming routes for the material.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Location and route to farm Padisarah for Nilou's ascension

Sumeru updates have introduced a large variety of local specialties, and Padisarah is one of them. It is used by Nilou as an ascension material.

Here is a list of locations where the Padisarahs spawn abundantly:

Vanarana = 32 Padisarahs

= 32 Padisarahs Alcazarzaray = 11 Padisarahs

= 11 Padisarahs Sumeru City = 11 Padisarahs

= 11 Padisarahs Vissudha Field = Three Padisarahs

= Three Padisarahs Pardis Dhyai = 12 Padisrahs

Keep in mind that putting Tighnari in the party will greatly help pinpoint the spawn location of Padisarah. Given below are some fast and efficient farming routes for the material that were presented by Sora Hosina, a budding content creator.

Vanarana

Players can collect around 32 Padisarahs in Vanarana. Keep in mind that you will have to exit from the dream state of this region to collect these Padisarahs in reality.

Padisarah in Varnara: Route 01 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Padisarah in Varanara: Route 02 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Padisarah in Varanara: Route 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Follow all three routes to harvest all the Padisarahs present in the Varanara area.

Alcazarzaray

Padisarah in Alcazarzaray: Route 04 (Image via Genshin Impact)

11 Padisarahs can be harvested in the Alcazarzaray area. You can start from the southeast teleport waypoint and follow the farming route, as shown in the picture above to collect them.

Sumeru City

Padisarah in Sumeru City: Route 05 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the waypoint southeast of Sumeru City and follow the route marked in the picture above. A total of 11 Padisarahs can be collected here. You can choose to either follow the entire route on foot or use a teleport waypoint to reach the spawn locations a tad faster.

Vissudha Field

Padisarah in Vissudha Fields: Route 06 (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the teleport waypoint of Vissudha Field to collect three Padisarahs. Head north along the farming route shown in the image above.

Pardis Dhyai

Padisarah in Pardis Dhyai: Route 07 (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you will have to harvest all the remaining Padisarahs (around 12) in Pardis Dhyai. Teleport to the east waypoint and follow the farming route shown in the picture above.

Players can also buy Padisarahs from an NPC named Jut who can be spotted in the Grand Bazaar area of Sumeru City. With each flower costing around 1,000 Mora, gamers will need to spend 5,000 Mora to buy five Padisarahs from him.

