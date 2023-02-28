Genshin Impact Paimon's shop rotation for March 2023: New weapons and starglitter characters

Genshin Impact has a shop within the game known as Paimon's Bargains. As it happens, it provides players with a lot of goodies that reset every month.

Hence, everything that is going to arrive in Paimon's shop for the month of March has been listed in detail in this article. The list includes the weapons as well as the characters that can be obtained by exchanging starglitter.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



A lioness's mane and tail glare radiantly in the scorching light.

Pure gold and crimson sand shine alike in the sun's searing gaze.



>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Dehya Character Demo - "Dehya: Fiery Lioness" | Genshin ImpactA lioness's mane and tail glare radiantly in the scorching light.Pure gold and crimson sand shine alike in the sun's searing gaze.>> youtu.be/AKDz1h2871E Character Demo - "Dehya: Fiery Lioness" | Genshin ImpactA lioness's mane and tail glare radiantly in the scorching light.Pure gold and crimson sand shine alike in the sun's searing gaze.>>youtu.be/AKDz1h2871E#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Dehya

Starglitter can only be obtained when a 4-star or a 5-star weapon or character drops from the gacha. Unfortunately, there is no other way to obtain said resource and unless players used it to buy wishes, they should have quite a lot saved to obtain any of the weapons or the characters.

Full list of starglitter weapons and characters in the Paimon shop in Genshin Impact in March 2023

The weapons and characters that will arrive along with the Paimon shop for starglitter exchange in Genshin Impact for March 2023 are as follows:

Ningguang - 34 starglitter

Xingqiu - 34 starglitter

Blackcliff Longsword - 24

Blackcliff Slasher - 24

Blackcliff Polearm - 24

Blackcliff Agate - 24

Blackcliff Warbow - 24

Therefore, it is safe to say that the price of the weapons and characters is quite a lot and players need to have saved a decent amount of starglitter in Genshin Impact to obtain all of them. However, there is also a limit to how many they can buy in a single month.

When it comes to the characters, namely Ningguang and Xingqiu, they will be able to buy only one copy. However, players can buy three copies each of the Blackcliff weapons.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Final Day

Version 3.5 Preview

Twitter Event



How to Participate:

① Follow

② Retweet this post



And you can instantly receive the event results!



Event Rules:



#FollowGenshinImpact Final DayVersion 3.5 Preview #GenshinImpact Twitter EventHow to Participate:① Follow @GenshinImpact ② Retweet this postAnd you can instantly receive the event results!Event Rules: hoyo.link/4aKGCBAd ✨Final Day✨Version 3.5 Preview#GenshinImpact Twitter EventHow to Participate:① Follow @GenshinImpact② Retweet this postAnd you can instantly receive the event results!Event Rules: hoyo.link/4aKGCBAd#FollowGenshinImpact

As it happens, these are not the only things that can be bought for starglitter exchange from the Paimon shop in Genshin Impact. The rest of the items that players can buy, including the maximum quantity, have been provided below:

Intertwined Fate - 5 starglitter (No limit)

Acquaint Fate - 5 starglitter (No limit)

Black Crystal Horn - 2 starglitter (8)

Ley Line Sprout - 2 starglitter (8)

Chaos Core - 2 starglitter (8)

Mist Grass Wick - 2 starglitter (8)

Inspector's Sacrificial Knife - 2 starglitter (8)

Fossilized Bone Shard - 2 starglitter (8)

Chaos Occulus - 2 starglitter (8)

Polarizing Prism - 2 starglitter (8)

Concealed Talon - 2 starglitter (8)

Deathlty Statuette - 2 starglitter (8)

Robust Fungal Nucleus - 2 starglitter (8)

Chaos Bolt - 2 starglitter (8)

Radiant Prism - 2 starglitter (8)

Marked Shell - 2 starglitter (8)

Slime Concentrate x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Ominous Mask x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Forbidden Curse Scroll x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Weathered Arrowhead x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Lieutenant's Insignia x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Golden Raven Insignia x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Energy Nectar x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Famed Handguard x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Spectral Nucleus x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Crystalline Cyst Dust x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Rich Red Brocade x3 - 2 starglitter (25)

Thus, when it comes to ascension materials, players can find a lot of it in abundance from Paimon's shop for the starglitter exchange. However, it is important to remember that apart from the wishes, the rest of the ascension materials require an Adventure Rank of 35 for the items to become purchasable.

Lastly, when it comes to the characters, Xingqiu is arguably the best 4-star in Genshin Impact. Hence, those who do not have him yet should definitely get him in the month of March.

Poll : 0 votes