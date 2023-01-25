Genshin Impact Paper Theater guide for Adeptus Ex: Scene 1, 2, and 3 solutions for Day 4

Day 4 of the Paper Theater event - titled The Valiant Bearded Hero: Adeptus Ex - is finally out in Genshin Impact right now. As usual, Travelers can solve three scenes by manipulating the environment. Gamers who complete everything on Day 4 will receive the following rewards:

60 Primogems

75 Festive Fever

60,000 Mora

2x Guide to Prosperity

2x Guide to Diligence

2x Guide to Gold

Completing everything in this portion of the event should only take Genshin Impact players a few minutes. This guide should help simplify things for casuals seeking help on possible solutions.

Note: This article will refer to the walking character as Huanguang since it's the actor's name.

Genshin Impact Paper Theater guide: Day 4's Adeptus Ex Scenes I, II, and III solutions

The beginning of Scene I (Image via HoYoverse)

Scene I is very easy to solve. Essentially, you want to put the bottom left tile into the top right quadrant so Huanguang can get the key and unlock the door. The following image exemplifies the correct solution to this Genshin Impact puzzle.

A possible solution to this puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a few different ways to solve it. If you ever get stuck on any of The Valiant Bearded Hero: Adeptus Ex scenes, you can always opt to use the support button on the bottom left for assistance.

The Valiant Bearded Hero: Adeptus Ex Scene II solution

This is what the start of Scene II looks like in Genshin Impact's Day 4 of the Paper Theater event (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Huanguang steps on the green switch, the middle hole will be replaced by some ground that allows him to walk towards the door. Wait for him to walk all the way through the right and back to the left before replacing the top left quadrant with the top middle one.

Afterward, rearrange the bottom squares, as demonstrated in the following image, to get the key.

An example of how the player can obtain the key (Image via HoYoverse)

Once this is done, replace the bottom left quadrant with the top middle one to Huanguang reach the door quickly. Scene II of Day 4's Paper Theater event should now be complete.

He can easily reach the door from here (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers just have Scene III left to do in this Genshin Impact event. Unfortunately, the next part will be much harder to complete than the previous two puzzles.

The Valiant Bearded Hero: Adeptus Ex Scene III solution

The start of the final scene for Day 4's portion of the Paper Theater event (Image via HoYoverse)

There are several important pieces to highlight in this particular puzzle. Basically, you want the switch to be left up so there will be a hole in one of the quadrants. After some careful placements, you should get something similar in the following image.

Note: You're trying to get Huanguang to be in the top left of the screen here.

An example of how you can get the key in this puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Acquiring this key allows you to move parts of the Paper Theater into the top middle spot. All you have to do from here is move the remaining quadrants so that the top floor lets Huanguang reach the NPC.

This part should be pretty obvious, meaning that Genshin Impact players should now be done with Scene III of the Paper Theater event.

