Genshin Impact Paper Theater guide: Day 1, 2, 3 puzzle solutions

The ongoing Lantern Rite Festival in Genshin Impact has created some interesting puzzles for players. While the very essence of exploration in the game relies a lot on puzzles and mechanics, the brand-new Paper Theater is surely asking for a fair amount of brainwork from the community.

Players can access the Paper Theater event via the Lantern Rite event page. Completing each day's tasks will drop 60 Primogems, 75 festive fevers, 20,000 Mora, and 2 Talent level-up books from Liyue. The following article will guide you through the three different puzzles currently available in the game.

Disclaimer: For convenience, we will call the central character "Oni" and the sections of a particular scene "upper-left block," "bottom-right block," and so on.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Paper Theater puzzles and how to complete them

1) Overview

Oni with the treasure (Image via HoYoverse)

The Paper Theater puzzles require players to guide an Oni to their destination. On the path, however, there will lie several traps that can fail the challenge instantly, and everyone has to start all over again. The main objective is to watch Oni's movements and shift the platforms accordingly, so it helps them reach their final destination.

2) Day 1: Homecoming

Homecoming is the title of the Day 1 puzzle within the Paper Theater. You will need to watch the Oni's movement and swap terrains here. In the first scene, you will see the Oni, a huge pot, and a doorway in their respective order. Your task is to swap the objects/terrains so that the Oni walks into the doorway.

For this scene, switch out the positions of the pot and the doorway.

The first scene (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the second scene, you will see an extra trap in the middle, alongside a pot and doorway in the rightmost block. After starting the performance, swap the middle trap with the rightmost objects. Once done, swap the pot and the doorway again with the left-most empty block. The Oni should now walk into the doorway.

The second scene in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

In the last scene, you will need to help Oni reach the little girl in the middle. However, you will also notice that one of the blocks is locked and cannot be swapped with anything. Once the scene starts, swap the middle block with the rightmost block.

The third scene from the day one puzzle in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the Oni bumps into the pot and starts walking in the opposite direction, swap again.

3) Day 2: Across Mountains

As the name suggests, you must guide the Oni through traps and gaps within the terrain. In the first scene, switch the trap located in the upper-right block with the path on the upper-left. Once done, immediately switch the block you're in (lower-left) with the newly-swapped trap block (upper-left).

Once you reach the gap in the upper middle block, switch it with the upper-right block, and you will fall directly on the treasure.

Day 2 trap (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the second scene, switch the starting block (upper-left) with the one located on the upper-right. Once done, wait for the Oni to walk into the upper middle block and switch the upper-right block to the upper-left. Once the Oni walks back near the gap, switch again between the two blocks, and the Oni will fall into the treasure.

The second scene from Day 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the third and final scene of Day 2, follow these steps:

Switch the starting block with the upper-left block.

Switch the upper-left block with the upper-right block.

Switch the upper-left block with the bottom-middle block.

Once the Oni walks into the upper-middle block, swap the positions of upper-left and upper-right.

Switch the upper-left block with the bottom-left block.

Once the Oni walks into the upper-left block, switch it with the upper-right block.

After the Oni falls, switch between the lower-middle block and lower-left block.

The Oni should now be happy after obtaining the treasure.

3) Day 3: Over Peaks

The Over Peaks scene adds another new mechanic, which allows our Oni friend to fly. In the first scene, swap the upper-left block consisting of wind with the bottom-middle block. Once the Oni comes into contact with the wind, switch the bottom-middle block with the bottom-right block after the Oni lands.

The wind should take the Oni to the treasure.

The first scene (Image via Genshin Impact)

After coming in contact with the wind in the second scene, switch the bottom-middle block to the bottom-right block. This will take you to the upper-right block. Cross the gap using the wind and step on the mechanism to open a gap on the upper-left block. Now, switch the upper-right block with the bottom-right.

Once done, switch the upper-right section with the bottom-left. The wind should take you to the upper-left block and the chest.

The second scene on Day 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the third and final Genshin Impact paper scene, follow these steps:

After entering the block with the wind, switch to the bottom-right block.

Once you're up, switch between the wind and mechanism blocks.

Once the Oni steps on the mechanism, enter the block with the wind and switch with the bottom-left block.

After heading to the top upper-left block, switch with the lower-left block once the Oni glides to the other side.

Switch the wind block with the bottom-middle block, followed by the Oni block with the bottom-left block.

The wind should now safely take the Oni to the treasure.

