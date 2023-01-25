Genshin Impact Paper Theater puzzle guide for Day 4: Adeptus Ex

Genshin Impact's flagship event, Lantern Rite, has finally unlocked the Day 4 challenges. With this, players can now participate in the latest challenge of Paper Theater called Adeptus Ex.

Like previous themes, the final challenge will also have three new scenes where players need to guide the actor to a particular destination. The latest additions are much harder than the previous scenes, making it an exciting prospect for the community.

Additionally, Adeptus Ex introduces a brand new mechanism as well. Unlike previous scenes, players will need to obtain a key before accessing the doors to complete all of the scenes. This Genshin Impact guide will help players solve all of the Day 4 challenges in Paper Theater.

Lantern Rite Day 4 challenges in Genshin Impact 3.4: A guide to Adeptus Ex in Paper Theater

The arrival of the Day 4 challenges in Lantern Rite recently unlocked the Adeptus Ex scene in Paper Theater. Genshin Impact players can now solve all three scenes to receive the following rewards:

Primogems x 60

Festive Fever x 75

Mora x 60,000

Guide to Prosperity x 2

Guide to Diligence x 2

Guide to Gold x 2

As part of these brand new scenes, players will have to acquire a key to unlock the doors and complete the scene.

1) Adeptus Ex: Scene I

In scene I, you must move the top left platform of the upper layer to the right as soon as the scene starts. Wait for the actor to change direction and move towards the left. Meanwhile, you have to move the platform with a gap to the middle of the upper layer and wait for the actor to walk into that section.

The moment the actor's inside the gap-filled platform, move that section to the upper right corner. This way, the actor will drop down and retrieve the key. Move the platform with the door to the middle of the lower section as soon as the actor grabs the key to complete scene I in Genshin Impact.

2) Adeptus Ex: Scene II

For this scene, you'll need to move platforms quickly to complete the second scene. Start off the challenge and wait for the actor to walk on the mechanism button to fill the gap. At this point, you have to wait until the actor is in the upper right section. Next, you must move the platform with a vase to the middle of the upper layer before the actor steps into it. Additionally, you'll have to move the platform with the key to the middle of the lower platform as well.

When the actor changes direction again after hitting the vase, swap the middle and left sections of the upper layer. This way, the actor will drop down and retrieve the key. Bring this section to the upper layer as soon as the actor walks inside it. You can now wait for the actor to access the door to complete scene II in Paper Theater of Genshin Impact.

3) Adeptus Ex: Scene III

The final scene of Adeptus Ex requires a fair number of changes to be made to reach the destination. As soon as the scene begins, you should move the actor to the upper left section. When the actor steps into the middle section, swap the bottom middle layer with the upper left section with the gaping mechanism.

Next, you have to move the platform with the gaping mechanism to the bottom left as the actor enters the bottom right section. Wait for the actor to change direction and enter the platform with a gap before moving it to the top left corner. The actor should drop down, retrieve the key, and be stuck. You can now move the platform that the actor is on to the bottom right, but make sure that he's walking towards the left.

Once the actor has reached the section with no obstacles or traps, move it to the lower left layer and wait for the actor to turn right. Move that section to the middle of the upper layer as soon as the actor faces the right side. At this point, you can wait for the character to finally reach their destination in Genshin Impact.

