Genshin Impact 3.7 patch release date and rumored character banners

With every new version update, Genshin Impact releases new characters, banners, and other features that constantly keep the player base engaged. The next version update that will be released is version 3.7. Rumors surrounding the next version are already afloat in the community.
Players might be eager to know which characters are upcoming in the next version and be prepared for them by saving their hard-earned Primogems. The following section of this article will cover the major details of possible banners and the release date for the next update.
Genshin Impact version 3.7 release date and possible banners
Genshin Impact usually releases a new version six weeks after the release of the latest update. The last patch of 3.6 was released on April 12. Hence, it can be predicted that version 3.7 will launch on May 24, 2023.
The update will be released at the same time on all servers; however, the regional timing of different servers will be different in correspondence with the following dates:
- The Americas: May 23, 2023
- Europe and Africa: May 24, 2023
- Asia-Pacific: May 24, 2023
The usual update time of 11:00 am (UTC+8) can be expected for the release.
Banners and new characters
As for the new banners that will appear in Genshin Impact 3.7, several leakers have speculated that the following characters will be featured as five stars in the upcoming update:
- 1st phase: Alhaitham + Kazuha
- 2nd phase: Yoimiya + Yae
Version 3.7 will most likely feature no new five stars and will only consist of reruns in both phases.
However, a new four-star will be introduced in the new update. Kirara, a Dendro character whose character model has been officially revealed by HoYoverse, will be introduced in the banners. Speculations suggest she will be making an arrival in the first phase alongside Alhaitham and Kazuha.
The other four stars in the first phase of banners in Genshin Impact 3.7 might be Chongyun and Yun Jin. The second phase might have Yaoyao, Heizou, and Xiangling.
Apart from this, the next update might take the travelers back to Inazuma, where a much-awaited festival might take place.
Several other new features might be revealed later as the version update approaches. Players can expect a live stream via the official Genshin Impact account on Twitch, announcing the details of the same around two weeks before the speculated release date.